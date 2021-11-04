Spooky evening in Burgess Hill garden raises funds for Chestnut Tree House
Mid Sussex MP Mims Davies and councillor Samantha Smith (Burgess Hill – Dunstall ward) attended a Halloween charity event in Hawthorns, Burgess Hill, on Sunday (October 31).
Ricky and Naomi Butcher had decorated their garden for anyone out trick or treating and the evening raised £150 for Chestnut Tree House.
They made up 100 bags of sweets to hand out as well as homemade pumpkin soup, chicken curry and mulled wine.
Gemini Disco played music and spooky sounds during the early evening.
“Mims and I had a very entertaining enjoyable evening,” said councillor Samantha Smith.
“It really was a fun friendly evening and lots of hard work made it successful.”
This was Ricky and Naomi’s first community charity event and they hope that neighbouring homes can join them next year.