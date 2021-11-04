Spooky evening in Burgess Hill garden raises funds for Chestnut Tree House

Ricky and Naomi Butcher had decorated their garden for anyone out trick or treating and the evening raised £150 for Chestnut Tree House.

They made up 100 bags of sweets to hand out as well as homemade pumpkin soup, chicken curry and mulled wine.

Gemini Disco played music and spooky sounds during the early evening.

Mid Sussex MP Mims Davies and councillor Samantha Smith (Burgess Hill - Dunstall ward) attended a charity event at the home of Ricky and Naomi Butcher on Halloween that raised £150 for Chestnut Tree House.

“Mims and I had a very entertaining enjoyable evening,” said councillor Samantha Smith.

“It really was a fun friendly evening and lots of hard work made it successful.”