Survey work starts soon for A2300 corridor improvement scheme in Burgess Hill

Survey work starts soon ahead of the A2300 corridor highway improvement scheme in Burgess Hill, the county council has said this week.

The work will confirm the current road and drainage conditions along the A2300 and help the final design of the proposals, a spokesman for the council said.

Survey work starts soon for the A2300 corridor highway improvement scheme in Burgess Hill. Photo by Steve Robards

There will also be some vegetation and tree clearance to expose the extent of the highway boundaries. None of the trees are subject to tree preservation orders and an ecologist will be supervising, added the spokesman.

Subject to factors such as severe weather, the work is expected to start on Tuesday, and will take place on weekdays.

Every effort will be made to avoid peak traffic times before 9.30am and after 3.30pm and there will be some night work, said the council.

The surveys and vegetation clearance are expected to take a total of about six to eight weeks.

There are currently no plans to divert traffic but there will be reduced speed limits along the entire length of the A2300, added the council. The Bishopstone Lane junction with the A2300 will also be closed for a short time.

A West Sussex Highways spokesman said: “We apologise for any inconvenience and will do all we can to keep this to a minimum.

“We plan to submit the full business case for the A2300 scheme to central Government later this year for consideration.

“Once approved, it is anticipated that the construction stage of the scheme could begin early next year.”

The scheme’s objectives include:

• To support the delivery of planned housing and employment growth

• To improve connectivity between the A23/M23 and new and existing commercial and housing development in Burgess Hill

• To improve journey time reliability by reducing congestion

• To improve conditions for pedestrians and cyclists along the A2300 corridor.

For more information about the project, please visit www.westsussex.gov.uk/roads-and-travel/roadworks-and-projects/road-projects/a2300-corridor-improvements-scheme.