Sussex fitness instructors hold 40-hour charity challenge in bid to raise £40,000

Forty hours of fitness in a bid to raise £40,000 to share with 40 charities – that was the aim of a group of Sussex instructors as they came together for their latest challenge.

Nineteen teachers of singalong workout Swoove (sing, whoop, move) hosted the Big Swoove marathon at the Scaynes Hill Millennium Village Centre, in Scaynes Hill, from 7pm last Friday to 2pm on Sunday.

The Big Swoove at Scaynes Hill Millennium Centre, Scaynes Hill. Photograph: Steve Robards/ SR28091901 (110)

Esther Featherstone, who founded Swoove in 2015, created the event in a bid to celebrate turning 40 in April and to raise funds for local and national charities.

Speaking of the event, she said: “It was amazing.

“We had 147 come through the doors – 72 had pre-booked the hours they wanted to Swoove for, then we had an extra 75 come through over the weekend.

“Some had signed up for just three hours and ended up staying for 12. We had one lady do all 40 hours.

The Big Swoove at Scaynes Hill Millennium Centre, Scaynes Hill. Photograph: Steve Robards/ SR28091901 (54)

“It was just incredible. I was blown away with the support and energy.”

She added: “I was incredibly humbled by the whole event.

“I know I organised it but it’s always the community that inspires me and I want to say thank you to the community.”

Esther, from Lindfield, says that the event is on course to reach its £40,000 target, with sponsorship open until October 31 and businesses being sought to match funding.

Among the 40 charities to benefit are Chailey Heritage Enterprise Centre, St Peter and St James Hospice, Chestnut Tree House, Lindfield Primary Academy PTA and Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity.

“The next big one will probably be in 10 years time,” added Esther on a possible future challenge similar to the one at the weekend.

It would be a 50-hour Swoove marathon.

“I joke about it but if I joke about something I normally do it,” she added.