Alex Flokkas cycled the 100 mile route starting in Winchester and finishing in Eastbourne nearly 19 hours later.

Being from Sussex, Alex had grown up walking and cycling the South Downs Way but wanted to set a challenge for charity, so decided to complete it in a day and in winter.

He chose to fundraise from MS after his wife’s uncle was diagnosed with the life-changing disease.

At the time of the cycle he had raised £1,930 and he is hoping to reach £2,000 by the end of January.

Alex said: “I always knew it was going to be mind over matter - the training was essential and paid off. Training to be fit and reserve my energy but also learning the route, navigation, bike control and technique.

“Despite most of the bike ride being in darkness I was very fortunate that the weather was on my side.

“It was ten degrees and barely any wind and as you may know the wind can be ferocious at the top of the South Downs.

“The halfway point was Amberley and there was plenty of life in the legs. To further motivate me I managed to catch up with another mountain biker which broke up the journey and allowed me to speak to somebody else other than myself! As you can tell from the videos, I end up speaking to the camera quite a lot.

“The next big milestone was Devils Dyke at 68 miles, there I was greeted by my wife and puppy to provide much needed support, essential rations, and another sandwich – at this point I had five sandwiches!

“Looking back, the whole day felt very surreal - climbing so many hills and flying down the other side. I’m so pleased I recorded the day, I also recorded a few training expeditions too. What got me through was the support from friends and family and those who have donated. I am very pleased that I have been able to complete the journey and raise this money for such an amazing cause.”

Watch Alex’s videos at www.youtu.be/P0zBHvlMxr0

To support Alex’s fundraising efforts, visit www.justgiving.com/alexflokkas.