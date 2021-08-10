The UK’s first road-registered solar car returns to Ardingly after UK tour

The car - built by pupils from Ardingly College and Ifield Community College in Crawley - has previously travelled 3,000km across Australia in the Bridgestone world solar challenge from Darwin to Adelaide.

Today (Tuesday August 10), the car will be driven through Ardingly High Street at 5pm and on to Ardingly College where it will be met by a small welcoming group.

The 10-day GB solar tour was staged to raise awareness of sustainable transport before the Glasgow Climate Conference in November.

The UK's first road-registered solar car - built by pupils from Ardingly College and Ifield Community College - returned to Ardingly following a ten-day GB tour SUS-210908-112313001

The tour has involved visits to Inverness, a drive through the high street of Saint Andrews and visits to the Glasgow conference centre where Cop 26 will take place.

In England the car has visited Leicester Space Centre where the students gave a talk and a visit to a BEN funded charity home for members of the motor industry.

The car also attended the British Museum electric vehicle rally in Warwick.

But the tour’s highlight was when the solar car drove down The Mall in front of Buckingham Palace.