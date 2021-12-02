These are the latest odds for a White Christmas at Gatwick Airport

And Gatwick Airport is priced at 6-1 to see snowfall on Christmas Day.

With Exacta Weather revealing that all things point to the most cold and wintry conditions since 2010, the bookmaker made Scottish duo Edinburgh and Glasgow, recently battered by Storm Arwen, joint 3-1 favourites, with the remaining 10 UK flight hubs all now falling under 7-1.

2010 featured the coldest December since the MET Office records began in 1910. As well as the record low temperatures, heavy snowfall brought with it power cuts, travel chaos and school closures, with the UK remaining under the Arctic air right up until Boxing Day. There was snow on the ground at 83% of weather stations on December 25 (the highest amount ever recorded), while snow or sleet fell at 19% of stations.

William Hill have re-adjusted their odds for Christmas Day snowfall at 13 major UK airports, with odds sinking to their lowest collective level since the last widespread White Christmas in 2010. Picture by Jon Rigby

The UK has not seen snow on the ground on Christmas Day since 2015 when it was observed at a tenth of weather stations.

The recent sight of snow on the ground comes with a series of shots of arctic air set to sweep the UK right up until the big day. As a result, the UK will continue to see bracing winds, freezing temperatures, and wintry showers, across Scotland and large swathes of Northern England.

Newcastle is joint 7-2 second favourite alongside Northern Ireland capital Belfast, before Leeds-Bradford, which is more than 700ft above sea level and holds the record for being the highest airport in the UK, completes the top three, with odds of 4-1.

Liverpool is a 9-2 chance, with Manchester 5-1, and Birmingham, London and Dublin all 6-1. Bristol and Cardiff are both locked in as 7-1 outsiders.

William Hill spokesperson Rupert Adams said: “We continue to monitor this market very closely indeed, having seen a huge spike in interest in light of recent snow on the ground.

"It never ceases to amaze us how popular this particular festive flutter has become, and we appear to have a nation of Carol Kirkwood’s on our hands.

“Forecasting snow this far in advance is virtually impossible, but with arctic winds expected to spill into the UK right up until the big day, the chances of wintry showers, as things stand, occurring during the 24-hour period of December 25, are as strong as they have been for some time.”

Edinburgh (Airport) - 3-1

Glasgow (Airport) - 3-1

Newcastle (Airport) - 7-2

Leeds (Leeds-Bradford Airport) - 4-1

Liverpool - 9-2

Manchester (Airport) - 5-1

Birmingham (Airport) - 6-1

Dublin (Airport) - 6-1

Gatwick (Airport) - 6-1

London (City Airport) - 6-1

Bristol (Airport) - 7-1

Cardiff (Airport) - 7-1

*odds correct at time of publishing*