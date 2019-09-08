This Channel 4 programme is looking for Sussex families to get involved

A Channel 4 programme is on the lookout for Sussex families who want to make a change to their spending habits.

The broadcaster's Consumer Programme, produced by Firecrest Films, is taking an in-depth look at everyday goods and services and how to get the best value for money.

CARL DE SOUZA/AFP/Getty Images

Focusing on everything from clothes, to food, to travel, the series will look at how and where they are made, how they are marketed, why we buy them and how to get value for money.

The producers asked: "Do you and your family spend too much money shopping online? Do you want some advice and tips on how to save up to £1,000 online? If you are looking for some advice on how to be more savvy when shopping at sales, we’d love to hear from you…

"Please contact us ASAP if you’d like to apply to take part. Email us on takepart@firecrestfilms.com or call us on 0141 530 2333 ext. 270."