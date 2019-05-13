Upside Down House to open its doors on Sussex seafront

An Upside Down House is being built on Brighton seafront, between the i360 and the Bandstand – and it opens on Saturday, May 18.

The unusual tourist attraction is the brainchild of Tom Dirse, who built his first upside down house in Bournemouth.

The Upside Down House on Brighton seafront

Visitors are invited to go inside and explore the Upside Down House, taking selfies to capture surreal images.

Mr Dirse said: "It's opening on May 18. It's going to have a beach lodge theme.

"I think Brighton is quirky, it's booming, it's busy and we think having it right on the seafront is a really good location for us."

It's the fourth Upside Down House, with others in Bournemouth, Lakeside and Adventure Wonderland in Dorset.

When the move was first revealed in March, Mr Dirse said: “The reason why we chose Brighton is it has always been a prime location and it is quirky, it’s topsy turvy and it is open to new attractions.”

The house will be open Monday to Friday from 10am to 8pm, with tickets costing £4. At the weekends it's open from 10am to 9pm with tickets costing £5.