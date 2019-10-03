What's it like to be older? Children share their thoughts

Children say the funniest things! You can always count on the (much) younger generation to provide a frightfully honest opinion, and their thoughts often give adults a few chuckles.

Retirement Villages asked a group of five and six-year olds what they thought life was like for older people.

From talking about their hobbies and interests, to exercise, meals and parties, these little ones certainly had a lot to say for themselves!

A Retirement Villages spokesperson said: "They were even kind enough to offer their opinion on our villages and clubhouses.

"Meet Niva, Iris, Isabelle, Henry and Jack in their cameo for Retirement Villages. We hope you enjoy watching it as much as we enjoyed making it."