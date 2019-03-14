Person trapped following three-vehicle crash on M23

A person became trapped in a vehicle following a crash on the M23 this morning (March 14).

More than three miles of delays have been caused after two cars and a light goods vehicle collided northbound between junction 9 (Gatwick) and 10 (Copthorne) just before 9.15am. For more see: Three mile delays following M23 crash

Emergency services attended the crash including four fire engines, two from Crawley and a further two from Surrey.

A spokesman for the fire service said a person was trapped in one of the vehicles. They were freed by crews and have been left in the care of paramedics.

Two lanes on the motorway were closed and Highways England said delays of more than three miles were being reported.