Pictures: Hassocks pupils enjoy career day

Students in Hassocks have been able to make plans for their future.

LVS Hassocks, a school for those diagnosed with autism, has held its first careers day.

Organisations and businesses were invited to host workshops or pupils had the opportunity to visit venues to get an idea of the options available to them when they finish school.

Leanne Jarvis, LVS Hassocks’s PSHE coordinator, said: “Our students were so impressed with the visitors and all the trips.

“It was a real inspiration for them to work hard to achieve their dream job.

“We are very grateful for all the local businesses that gave up their time to provide our students with a day to remember that will really benefit them in planning their futures.”

Among those visiting the London Road school for the event, which ran on March 15, were representatives from Albion in the Community, the charity of Brighton and Hove Albion, who led a game of football and talked about careers in sport; Bankim Chandra, the CEO of DotSquares, who spoke about social media and gaming; and representatives from Rep Tylers who discussed working with animals and brought snakes and spiders with them.

Trips included visiting Drusillas Park in Alfriston to find out about being a zoo keeper and going on a tour of the Friday Media Group facilities.