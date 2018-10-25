Police hunt for ‘suspicious man’ in church graveyard

Police have launched a hunt for a man after he followed a woman into a church graveyard in East Grinstead.

Officers say they want to hear from anyone who saw the ‘suspicious man’ who followed the woman off the town’s High Street into St Swithun’s graveyard at around 12.30am on October 13.

The woman, aged in her 30s, reported the incident to police.

The man is described as Asian, between 5ft 6in and 5ft 10in tall, of medium build with short black hair. He was wearing jeans, a white T-shirt, white trainers and a black jacket with a motif across the back shoulders.

A police spokesman said: “We are asking anyone who might have seen a man matching this description in the area to get in touch. We do have CCTV of him but it isn’t very clear and we are keen to trace him.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police online quoting serial 106 of 13/10. You can also give any information anonymously through Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111.”