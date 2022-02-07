As part of a public engagement exercise last year, many residents expressed support for modernising Clair Hall’s facilities, an MSDC spokesperson said.

The council then agreed to commission detailed, evidence-led work to examine all options so it could deliver ‘future proof’ facilities on the site.

The cabinet will meet on Monday (February 14) to discuss the creation of this group, which will aim to provide oversight and guidance while detailed options are investigated.

Mid Sussex District Council leader Jonathan Ash-Edwards. Picture: Steve Robards, SR2107053.

“Our recent public engagement showed that the vast majority of people in Haywards Heath would like to see improvements made to the community facilities on offer at the Clair Hall site,” said MSDC leader Jonathan Ash-Edwards.

“Opinions on what form those improvements should take varied widely, so we must consider all the available options in order to develop a proposal that meets the needs of the whole community,” he said.

“With a complex economic environment following the pandemic, the creation of a Member Steering Group will enable us to take a considered approach that ensures our decisions will stand the test of time and be of benefit to the community long into the future,” Mr Ash-Edwards added.

Mid Sussex District Council said the group will give Haywards Heath Town Council leader Mike Pulfer the opportunity to be involved in supporting and influencing the work.

The group is expected to start work in March and will work alongside a specialist advisor with experience in the arts, culture and leisure sector.

This person will co-ordinate market research, engagement and analysis to develop proposals for review by the Member Steering Group.

Mr Ash-Edwards said improving Clair Hall’s facilities is important to Mid Sussex District Council but he added that public health ‘remains the priority’.