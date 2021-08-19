Neighbourhood Plans give people a chance to decide on the future of their local area, and town and parish councils work with residents to develop ideas that will influence the planning.

Worth Parish Council has finalised a Neighbourhood Plan for the village of Copthorne.

If more than 50 per cent of voters support the plan, it will be used by Mid Sussex District Council to help decide planning applications.

Copthorne residents can take part in a referendum on September 16 to decide whether a Neighbourhood Plan should be used in planning applications. Picture: Steve Robards, SR1615022.

Only residents in Copthorne are eligible to vote and recent home movers are advised to check they have updated their details on the electoral register.

The deadline for new voter registration applications is midnight on Tuesday (August 31).

The deadline to apply for a postal vote is 5pm on Wednesday (September 1).

Residents who are already registered to vote by post should receive their postal vote packs around August 26.

Contact the Mid Sussex District Council Electoral Services team on 01444 477003 or email [email protected] to find out more about registration or the electoral process.

Visit www.midsussex.gov.uk/planning-building/neighbourhood-plans for detailed information about the Copthorne Neighbourhood Plan.