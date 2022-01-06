East Grinstead flats proposed for former car sales site

Proposed design of the new block of East Grinstead flats

An application to demolish the office and workshop in Tower Close and build a part two-storey, part three-storey block, will be considered by Mid Sussex District Council’s planning committee next week.

It’s the fourth such application from Willow Developers Ltd since 2020, with the previous three being turned down.

Two were also dismissed on appeal by the Planning Inspectorate, with the third currently going through the appeal process.

The office and workshop in Tower Close, East Grinstead, earmarked for demolition and redevelopment

While the district council’s planning officers have recommended the application be approved, the town council wants to see it refused, saying a development of five or six homes would be better.

In a statement of objection, the town council said the flats would be ‘overdevelopment’, ‘unneighbourly’ and of ‘overall poor design’.

There was also an objection from the East Grinstead Society, which said the flats would be ‘too bulky, inappropriate, of poor design’ as well as ‘intrusive’ to properties in Moat Road.

A report from planning officers said the scheme would help the district council to meet its housing targets, by providing new homes in a sustainable area.

It added: “There would be economic benefits from the proposal both during the construction phase and then from the additional spend in the local economy generated by the new residents of the development.

“All these matters weigh in favour of the proposal.”

To view the application in full, log on to pa.midsussex.gov.uk and search for DM/21/3534.