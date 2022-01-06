East Grinstead flats proposed for former car sales site
Plans to build a block of nine flats on a former car sales site in East Grinstead have been greeted with ‘disappointment’ by the town council.
An application to demolish the office and workshop in Tower Close and build a part two-storey, part three-storey block, will be considered by Mid Sussex District Council’s planning committee next week.
It’s the fourth such application from Willow Developers Ltd since 2020, with the previous three being turned down.
Two were also dismissed on appeal by the Planning Inspectorate, with the third currently going through the appeal process.
While the district council’s planning officers have recommended the application be approved, the town council wants to see it refused, saying a development of five or six homes would be better.
In a statement of objection, the town council said the flats would be ‘overdevelopment’, ‘unneighbourly’ and of ‘overall poor design’.
There was also an objection from the East Grinstead Society, which said the flats would be ‘too bulky, inappropriate, of poor design’ as well as ‘intrusive’ to properties in Moat Road.
A report from planning officers said the scheme would help the district council to meet its housing targets, by providing new homes in a sustainable area.
It added: “There would be economic benefits from the proposal both during the construction phase and then from the additional spend in the local economy generated by the new residents of the development.
“All these matters weigh in favour of the proposal.”
To view the application in full, log on to pa.midsussex.gov.uk and search for DM/21/3534.
The planning meeting will be held on Thursday January 13 at 4pm and can be viewed on the district council’s YouTube channel.