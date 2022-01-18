Excitement as wine merchants sets it sights on Midhurst shop
Plans have been submitted for a brand-new wine shop to open in Midhurst.
Fairview Wines has set its sights on the former British Heart Foundation shop in North Street Midhurst.
A licencing application has been submitted for the site which, If successful, could see it turned into a specialist wine shop with hopes of selling a range of wines including some from Sussex's finest vineyards.
Owner Robert Wattie, who lives in the town, said: "I have been in the wine trade for over 20 years and used to be an hotelier. We find interesting wines from family-run producers.
"We were wine importers ourselves and we imported wine from all over the world."
Mr Wattie described the shop as a 'curated wine shop' and stated 'it is not an off licence'.
He also said that the shop had been a wine shop previously for more than 100 years, adding: "I'm hoping that it can get back to its roots."
Mr Wattie has applied to be able to sell alcohol for consumption off site seven days a week from 9am to 9pm.
The application was first submitted on December 15 2021 and the date on which public representation will cease is tomorrow (Wednesday January 19).
British Heart Foundation ceased trading at the site on September 11 2021 after operating for 14 years.