Have your say on plans to stop ‘car cruising’ in Burgess Hill

New powers to stop anti-social use of vehicles known as ‘car cruising’ in Burgess Hill are being proposed.

A Mid Sussex District Council consultation on introducing a new Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) is due to close tomorrow (Tuesday September 17).

According to the council over the last few years businesses and residents in Burgess Hill have been ‘continually affected’ by vehicles gathering in large groups and engaging in anti-social vehicle use.

It describes how the ‘behaviour associated with this is damaging private and public land and causing a danger to pedestrians and other road users’.

Concerns include significant noise from loud music and sounds of cars racing, foul language, litter, detritus and tyre marks.

The effect of the order would give police and council officers the power to prohibit anti-social use of vehicles within a designated area.

A person guilty of such an offence can be issued with a fixed penalty notice and persistent offenders can be prosecuted for breaching the PSPO.

To comment on the draft PSPO visit the council’s website.