Homes at former Hassocks Royal Mail delivery office site given thumbs up

A former Royal Mail delivery office is to be given a new lease of life as homes and a shop.

The two-storey site, in Keymer Road, Hassocks, will be partially demolished and converted to provide five flats, five town houses and 189sqm of shopping space.

The application by Martin Homes, which includes ten parking spaces, was given unanimous approval by Mid Sussex District Council’s planning committee A on Thursday (April 11).

The rear section of the existing building would be demolished for five houses with the rest converted to form retail space on the ground floor with five flats above.

According to the application: “The proposed design would be a valuable and beneficial addition to the local area and the village as a whole, by promoting the principles of sustainable, locally generated quality architecture and by delivering appropriate uses and houses for identified local needs.”

Hassocks Parish Council had raised concerns about the level of parking proposed in the scheme with two letters of objection received by the district council.

A total of ten car parking spaces are proposed within the rear/southern portion of the site.

According to West Sussex County Council as the highways authority the site is considered to be well located providing a good balance of sustainable travel options within short talking distances from the site whilst providing an appropriate level of car parking spaces for the proposed use.

The county council’s response suggests an extra two to four spaces of overspill parking demand can be absorbed within the local highway.