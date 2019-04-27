How much have we paid the EU and how much have they paid us?

The following letter has been sent to Sir Nicholas Soames, MP for Mid Sussex.

Dear Sir Nicholas

Where can you or I find out please:

A. How much the UK pays into the EU per annum?

B. How much we get back per annum?

On average over the past say ten years.

The honest answer is two simple figures.

Paid in and got back.

If this answer is not found, then we are all being misled.

If you can find out, please advise, or of whom I should ask this question, and why you may have not already enquired.

Many grateful thanks.

Robert Hurst, AGSD

Burchetts Close,

Haywards Heath