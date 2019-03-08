Mid Sussex council tax rise and budget agreed

A council tax rise and budget for next year has been approved for Mid Sussex.

Mid Sussex District Council’s portion of council tax bills will rise by 3.1 per cent in 2019/20, the equivalent of £4.95 an extra a year for a Band D property.

This is alongside increases already agreed by West Sussex County Council and Sussex Police, meaning Band D bills will rise by more than £95 per annum from April.

MSDC says its budget focuses on supporting the economy, includes an ambitious growth programme and protects front-line services as well as investing in community services and facilities.

Garry wall, leader of the district council, said: “We will be continuing to invest to support local communities. 2019/20 will see us advance some of our most ambitious objectives to date. These include the Burgess Hill Growth Programme which is one of the largest projects we have ever been involved in.

“We will support economic growth through the delivery of full-fibre gigabit connectivity and increase the number of electric vehicles charging points around our district.

“We will secure infrastructure improvements to support housing growth, like GP surgeries, schools and community facilities. A masterplan for Haywards Heath and a conservation area management plan for East Grinstead will be developed.

“Further, we will invest in our playing pitches, playgrounds, parks and open spaces.

“To improve the health of Mid Sussex residents our wellbeing team will continue their work in the community to help people make healthy lifestyle choices. Once again we will invest in our leisure centres to make sure we have great facilities to help people stay fit and active.

“It is seldom an easy job setting a corporate plan and budget for the year ahead. However, we are determined to provide the best range of services we can. It’s vitally important that we continue to plan for the long-term, invest wisely and focus our resources on the things that matter most to local people.”