Mid Sussex planning applications submitted to the district council

The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council between July 11 and 17.

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Mid Sussex District Council website.

Planning applications

Albourne

DM/19/2289: Land Parcel To The East Of London Road. Proposed 4 no. new barns for agricultural use, together with new hard core on surrounding area and existing access.

Ardingly

DM/19/2822: Ardingly Reservoir, College Road. Replace pay and display machine with two new pay and display machines, self powered via solar panels and removal of existing bollards.

Ashurst Wood

DM/19/2727: Thornlea, 16A School Lane. Full width rear single storey extension and a half width first floor extension. Replace white uPVC windows with same and replace wall hung tiles with weatherboard cladding to the front elevation.

Bolney

DM/19/2494: Kings Hill, Spronketts Lane. Erection of single row of 7 stables and hay barn on the approved concrete area adjoining the southern elevation of the American barn approved DM/19/0623 so that up to 20 stabled horses can be kept on the site. Revised position of access track approved under DM/19/0623.

Burgess Hill

DM/19/0276: Land Rear Of 96 Folders Lane. Proposed erection of 43 dwellings and associated works. Amended plans and Transport Statement received 12th and 15th July 2019.

DM/19/1710: 37 St Johns Avenue. Two storey side extension incorporating conversion of existing garage at ground floor level. Single storey front extension to form new entrance porch. Amended plans received 15.07.2019 showing extended first floor, altered internal first floor layout, and amended window layout.

DM/19/2012: 199 Leylands Road. T1 and T2 Holm Oaks - Reduce branches overhanging pavement by up to 2m (amended description 15.07.2019).

DM/19/2716: 19 Crescent Road. New pitched roof, with raised eaves and ridge level, 2 front dormers (with Juliette balconies) and 1 rear dormer to create a second floor. Single storey rear extension. Replacement of front porch and first floor balcony with extension. Removal of covered walkway and a section of the garage building. Alterations to garage and internal alterations to property. Replacement of first floor cladding. (Amended description 15/07/19).

DM/19/2747: 17 Holmesdale Road. Single storey rear extension.

DM/19/2771: 46 The Ridings. Conversion and extension of existing garage to form new kitchen / dining / entrance area. First floor front extension to form enlarged bedroom.

DM/19/2804: 4 Langridge Way. Conversion of existing garage to form new study. Proposed double garage to frontage. Demolition of existing conservatory and erection of new single storey rear extension.

Cuckfield

DM/19/2805: 11 The Highlands. Oak - Reduce Overhanging growth back from roof and extension by up to 2 metres and reduce lowest main branch by up to 15cm’s.

DM/19/2810: Longacre Farm, Ardingly Road. Demolition of single storey study and replace with new two storey rear extension to provide new kitchen, bedroom and study.

East Grinstead

DM/19/1844: Santander, 56 - 58 London Road. Shop front refurbishment including 2no new ATMs, with a red metal panel around it (RAL 3020). Main entrance moved forward 785mm. Ramp entrance amended to suit relocated door. (Further information received 15.07.2019. Revised plan received 16.07.2019).

DM/19/1845

Location: Santander, 56 - 58 London Road. Advertisement consent for - Installation of 1no 55” TV screen within an ATM room at the front elevation showing static Santander marketing campaigns. New internally illuminated hanging sign. New like for like externally illuminated signage in red RAL 3020 and white logo. (Further information received 15.07.2019. Revised plan received 16.07.2019).

DM/19/2146: 41 Farm Close. Proposed single storey extension and raised roof to garage, and conversion of extended garage to create a one bed annexe. (Revised description 15/07/2018).

DM/19/2735: Vision Express, 53 London Road. 1no. externally illuminated fascia sign and 1no. non-illuminated projecting sign.

DM/19/2755: 5 Heathcote Drive. Conversion of existing garage to habitable room and infill under existing roof overhang.

DM/19/2785: 20 West Hill. To retain the use of the property as an HMO. (description modified 16/07/2019). This is an application to establish whether the development is lawful. This will be a legal decision where the planning merits of the existing use cannot be taken into account.

DM/19/2786: 53 Cantelupe Road. Subdivision of house to form one 1 bedroom and one 2 bedroom flats. Conversion of loft and erection of a flat roof box dormer on the side elevation to form second floor.

DM/19/2789: Turning Tides Homelessness, 22 West Hill. To retain the use of the property as an HMO (description modified 16/07/2019). This is an application to establish whether the development is lawful. This will be a legal decision where the planning merits of the existing use cannot be taken into account.

Hassocks

DM/19/2649: 12 Ockley Lane. Replace existing garage with 2 storey side extension incorporating 1st floor stair (ready to serve potential future loft conversion), extension of existing porch and formation of secure cycle store to flank. Amended plans received 15.07.2019 showing amended roof form to cycle store to avoid oversailing on boundary.

DM/19/2766: 6 London Road. Drop kerb to provide vehicle access to new driveway in front garden.

DM/19/2813: 26 Semley Road. Addition of second storey to bungalow to create 4 bedroom house. New front porch and internal alterations.

Haywards Heath

DM/19/2124: 17 Sunte Close. Proposed 2 storey rear extension. Amended plans received 11.07.2019 showing hipped roof to rear extension. Plans also include a single storey rear extension (as originally submitted).

DM/19/2630: 66 Hoblands. Extend 1.8m high existing rear garden fence to edge of public footpath.

DM/19/2770: 1 Franklin Cottages, St Johns Road. Single storey side extension with pitched roof. A new side entrance door, a new external side door and Velux windows to the extension. Bi-fold doors to the rear elevation.

DM/19/2827: 46 Gordon Road. Variation of Condition No: 5 of Planning Permission DM/17/0825 to enable the substitution of drawing 7116.PL01A with drawing 7116.PL01C, which amends the rear single storey roof design and parapet wall.

Horsted Keynes

DM/19/2742: Cragg Wood House, Cinder Hill Lane. Variation of condition 3 of planning permission DM/19/0364 to amend the drawings and approved materials.

DM/19/2790: Broadhurst Stables, Broadhurst Manor Road. Retrospective application for conversion of barn to residential dwelling together with an extension within an existing earth bank and a soft landscaping scheme.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/19/1148: Kingsland Laines, Reeds Lane, Sayers Common. Approval of Reserved Matters following Outline consent (Ref. 12/01540/OUT) relating to appearance, landscaping and scale of Phase 1 for 120 new dwellings, provision of open space and Sustainable Drainage System (SUDS) pursuant to the approved Outline consent. Amended plans and updated supporting information received 8 July. Description amended to confirm that this application for Reserved Matters consent is pursuant to the revised Outline permission approved under reference DM/18/4331.

Lindfield

DM/18/5035: Tachbrook, Lewes Road. Demolition of existing bungalow and kennel buildings. Construction of a detached chalet bungalow fronting onto Lewes Road and construction of one new detached dwelling to replace kennels buildings.

DM/19/2743: High Trees, 41 Hickmans Lane. Variation of condition 2 of planning application DM/19/0404 to enable the substitution of drawings 0918 PL04B and P05 with drawings 0918 PL04D and P05A.

Slaugham

DM/19/2531: Free Chase, The Street, Warninglid. Siting of two shepherd’s huts to provide additional holiday let accommodation and construction of path for access.

DM/19/2553: The Farmhouse, Free Chase, The Street, Warninglid. Conversion of historic farm buildings to provide 1 x 4 bed holiday let, 1 x 1 bed holiday let and ancillary building.

DM/19/2577: The Farmhouse, Free Chase, The Street, Warninglid. Conversion of historic farm buildings to provide 1 x 4 bed holiday let, 1 x 1 bed holiday let and ancillary building.

DM/19/2692: The Hollies, Slaugham Lane, Warninglid. The demolition of an existing property with a replacement dwelling and new detached double garage. (Resubmission of planning approval DM/18/0501 to provide for a new boundary fence and pedestrian access footpath).

DM/19/2765: Land West Of Tilgate Forest Lodge, Brighton Road, Pease Pottage. Development of the site to provide a new 70 bedroom care home (Use Class C2) arranged over two storeys (and ancillary accommodation within the roof space) together with associated communal spaces, back of house and service areas, car and cycle parking, landscaping and planting. Erection of clubhouse building and new access point onto Brighton Road(B2114).

West Hoathly

DM/19/2762: Garden House, Stonelands, Selsfield Road. Demolition of existing porch and erection of a new entrance structure. Hip to gable extension to part of the existing roof and two-storey bay window extension to south elevation. Garage conversion to provide living accommodation. Flat roof over utility room to be replaced with pitched roof. Elevation alterations including new timber cladding, fenestration changes, replacement windows, doors, eaves and rainwater goods.

Worth

DM/19/2740: 21 The Meadow, Copthorne. Demolition of existing garage and proposed two storey side extension and single storey rear extension.

DM/19/2758: Horsemans Cottage, Turners Hill Road, Turners Hill. Erection of stables and associated hardstanding.

DM/19/2774: Green Hollow, Felcot Road, Furnace Wood. Erection of detached garage and new pedestrian and vehicular entrance gates.