Mid Sussex planning applications submitted to the district council

The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council between September 26 and October 2.

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Mid Sussex District Council website.

Albourne

DM/19/3876: Q Leisure, The Old Sand Pit, London Road. Proposed two storey, partially buried dwelling (warden accommodation for: 1) the wellbeing of overnight occupants of 9 eco pods as approved under ref DM/18/1807), now extant. 2) additional security issues in respect of approved 50m shooting range as approved under ref DM/18/4461; and 3) addressing existing and ongoing security and management issues associated with the existing business activities.

DM/19/4025: Softech House, London Road. Removal of Condition 9 relating to application AE/021/93 that states “The proposed premises shall be used for offices (B1a) and no other purpose (including any other purpose in Class B1 of the schedule to the Town and Country Planning (Use Classes) Order 1987).”

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/19/3123: Bridge Hall, Cuckfield Road, Burgess Hill. Demolition of existing dwelling and erection of 40 new dwellings with new access created onto Cuckfield Road. Amended plans received 2 October showing changes to the elevations of the proposed dwellings and removal of garages to the northwest corner of the site.

DM/19/4068: Ansty Sports And Social Club, Village Hall, Deaks Lane, Ansty. Variation of condition no 1 of application DM/16/4609, to replace approved plans to allow for changes in design.

Ardingly

DM/19/3739: Stables Restaurant Building, Wakehurst Place, Selsfield Road. To replace the existing slate clock dial with a new dial (to be made as an exact replica), also install a small uplight to light up the dial.

Balcombe

DM/19/3943: Rocks Farm, Rocks Lane. Siting of a prefabricated garden shed on concrete base within the curtilage of a Listed Building.

DM/19/4074: Ashdown, Jobes. Demolition of existing bungalow and replace with a new detached three bedroom dwelling.

Burgess Hill

DM/19/2716: 19 Crescent Road. New pitched roof, with raised eaves and ridge level, 2 front dormers (with Juliette balconies) and 1 rear dormer to create a second floor. Single storey rear extension. Replacement of front porch and first floor balcony with extension. Removal of covered walkway and a section of the garage building. Alterations to garage and internal alterations to property. Replacement of first floor cladding. Amended plans received 26.09.2019.

DM/19/3227: 1 Farm Way. New enlarged ground floor entrance porch and enlarged first floor pitched roof dormer to replace existing flat roof dormer. (revised plans received 30/09).

DM/19/3736: Burgess Hill School For Girls Keymer Road Burgess Hill West Sussex RH15 0EG. Proposed new substation and switchgear building.

DM/19/3849: 26 Kilnwood Avenue. Garden room, timber construction.

DM/19/3974: 12 Titchfield Close. Reduction of 2 Oak trees by 1 metre - taking back to old pollard points.

DM/19/3984: 10 Junction Road. Retrospective application for temporary use of a shipping container on site for 36 months from 06/06/2019.

DM/19/3985: Isabelle House, 70 Victoria Road. Variation of condition nos 12, 13 and 20 of planning application DM/16/3027 to leave the access arrangements as existing prior to the planning approval.

DM/19/4020: Land North Of 1 The Blackthorns. Oak Tree - Reduce Canopy by 2-3m.

DM/19/4038: 64 Kings Way. Reduce overhang on 3-4 Oaks by 2-3 metres.

DM/19/4044: 19 Crescent Road. T1 Oak - Reduce crown by 1m and thin by up to 30%. T2 Cherry - Fell. T3 - T5 3 x Conifers - Fell. T6 Silver Birch - Fell. T7 Conifer - Fell.

DM/19/4094: 6 Sevenfields. Oak (T1) - reduce second major limb to approx 8m monolith; other limb may be reduced or both may be maintained at current height.

Cuckfield

DM/19/3765: Halcyon Cottage, Horsgate Lane. Lime - Crown reduction by 3m. Crown lift by 3m.

DM/19/3821: Lighte Life, Ground Floor Suite B, The Old Hospital, Chapelfields. Retrospective application for change of use from B1 (Offices) to D1 Health and Medical.

DM/19/3822: Ground Floor Suite A, The Old Hospital, Chapelfields. Retrospective application for change of use from B1 (office use) to D1 (provision of medical / health services).

East Grinstead

DM/19/3721: Land Adjacent To Herontye Cottages, Stuart Way. Demolish an existing garage and outbuilding. Erect 2 No. detached dwelling houses and a detached garage/annexe.

DM/19/3907: 12B Bramble Twitten. T1 Oak Tree - Reduce crown by up to 5m to clear house.

DM/19/3963: East Grinstead Tennis, Squash And Racketball Club, Ship Street. New entrance extension. Side extension for new kitchen, dining room, meeting area and drinks store.

DM/19/3968: 23 Morton Road. Single storey rear/side extension together with internal alterations on first floor.

DM/19/3982: Aldi Stores Ltd, 207 London Road. Variation of condition 1 of planning application DM/18/3803, to extend the permitted delivery times to 07:00 to 21:00 hours on Sunday and Bank Holidays.

DM/19/3987: Lone Barn Farm, Holtye Road. Demolition of existing entrance lobby. Two storey front extension and two storey side and rear extension with attached covered walkways and pergolas areas.

DM/19/4032: 12 Lambourn Close. Oak - overall crown reduction of 2.5 metres.

DM/19/4041: Oakholme, Turners Hill Road. Demolition of single storey rear extension, construction of two storey rear extension and extension with alterations to detached garage.

DM/19/4043: Holly Berry House, Harwoods Lane. Proposed construction of new double storey side extension with minor internal alterations.

Hassocks

DM/19/3953: 46 Oak Tree Drive. Garage conversion into garden room with storage space. This is an application to establish whether the development is lawful. This will be a legal decision where the planning merits of the proposed use cannot be taken into account.

DM/19/4063: 26 Mackie Avenue. Proposed extension to detached garage and new front porch.

Haywards Heath

DM/19/3619: Mid Sussex District Council, Beech Hurst Depot, Bolnore Road. Demolition of existing buildings and redevelopment to provide 18 dwellings comprising 2 No. 1-bed flats, 4 No. 2-bed flats, 5 No. 2-bed houses, 3 No. 3-bed houses, and 4 No. 4-bed houses with associated access, landscaping and car parking.

DM/19/3853: 26 Lucastes Lane. Proposed two storey side extension.

DM/19/3972: Lucaste Place, 2 Lucastes Road. Erection of new entrance gates.

DM/19/3988: Land Adj To Anerley, 1 Shire Lane. T1 Turkey Oak - crown lift lateral lower canopy branches up to 4 m from ground level; on West aspect over property boundary by up to 2 metres to appropriate pruning points.

DM/19/4021: 47 Wivelsfield Road. Row of Sycamore interspersed with Holly along length of boundary. Reduce overall height by 5 metres. Reduce back lateral branches to west to back previous punning points.

DM/19/4036: 8 Chapman Way. Single storey rear extension with flat roof and 2no. lantern style rooflights.

DM/19/4051: 15 Lucastes Road. T1 Ash - Fell.

DM/19/4057: Land Opposite 43 To 61 Victoria Road. T1 Poplar - reduce crown by 10m. T2 Poplar - fell. T3 Oak - fell. T4 Poplar - fell (Description amended 03.10.2019).

DM/19/4058: 49 Oathall Road. Liquidambar (T1) - Reduce crown by 2m Hazel (T2) - Cut back to give 2m clearance from property.

DM/19/4111: Franklands Village Housing Association, The Estate Office, Franklands Village. Various works to trees on Franklands Village as outlined on works schedule and site plan.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/19/1148: Kingsland Laines, Reeds Lane, Sayers Common. Approval of Reserved Matters following Outline consent (Ref. 12/01540/OUT) relating to appearance, landscaping, layout and scale of Phase 1 for 120 new dwellings, provision of open space and Sustainable Drainage System (SUDS) pursuant to the approved Outline consent. Amended plans and updated supporting information received 8 July. Description amended to confirm that this application for Reserved Matters consent is pursuant to the revised Outline permission approved under reference DM/18/4331. Amended plans received 24 September showing revisions to various dwellings as set out in the supporting letter from ECE Planning dated 24 September 2019

DM/19/3944: Northbrooks, Danworth Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed front and rear extension and new pitched roof with dormer roof extension at the workmans cottage/outbuilding.

DM/19/3977: Hampton Lodge, 2 Hassocks Road, Hurstpierpoint. Sycamore (T1) Reduce height by 3m, reduce western side of crown by 2m.

DM/19/3979: 1 South Avenue, Hurstpierpoint. Box Elder (T1) - reduce lateral branches by 2m, reduce height by 1m.

DM/19/4040: Little Croft, South Lane, Hurstpierpoint. T1 Magnolia - reduce crown by 1 metre.

DM/19/4046: 6 South Avenue, Hurstpierpoint. Birch (T1) - Fell.

Lindfield

DM/19/4037: 5 Fieldway. Oak Tree - Shorten lateral branches by upto 2.5m to growth points. Lift crown by up to 2m by the removal of secondary branches.

DM/19/4083: 75 Brookway. Single storey rear extension and loft conversion together with associated internal and external alterations.

Slaugham

DM/19/3967: 13 Horsham Road, Pease Pottage. Proposed alterations and first floor extension. Revised application to DM/18/4246 for design changes and raised roof height by 367mm.

DM/19/3983: The Orchard, Brighton Road, Pease Pottage. Certificate of Existing Lawful Use or Development for a mixed-use comprising: car breakers yard for the dismantling, processing and recycling of motor vehicles including the sale of parts and vehicles; long term off-airport car parking; and, outdoor storage of motor vehicles for organisations and companies not associated with Bridges Recycling Ltd. This is an application to establish whether the development is lawful. This will be a legal decision where the planning merits of the existing use cannot be taken into account.

DM/19/4053: 38 Covert Mead, Handcross. Demolition of existing conservatory with rear single storey extension. New open front porch. Front infill extension and reduction in garage size. Two new first floor dormer windows to the front and two Juliette balconies to the rear. Re-roofing of house with alterations to cladding and render of exterior walls.

Twineham

DM/19/3978: Gatefield Cottage, Wineham Lane, Wineham. Erection of a single storey rear extension.

West Hoathly

DM/19/1181: Wickenden Farmhouse, Chilling Street, Sharpthorne. Demolition of the single storey side entrance porch and rear glass conservatory. Construction of a new single storey side and rear extension and the refurbishment of the existing house to include a new front entrance porch, side balcony and windows. Demolition of a single storey pool house and the construction of a replacement pool house and pergola structure. Associated landscaping and creation of external paved terraces. (Revised plans received 22/09/19 and revised tree report received 01/10/2019).

DM/19/3578: Deanlands Place, Horsted Lane, Sharpthorne. Demolition of existing dwelling and garage. Erection of replacement dwelling and garage with walled garden and landscaping.

Worth

DM/19/2807: The Haven Centre, Hophurst Lane, Crawley Down. Changing 2 double glazed units from fire exits to one double glazed window unit and one double glazed entrance unit.

DM/19/2974: Land South Of Hazel Close, Crawley Down. Reserved Matters application relating to outline application AP/16/0038 (DM/15/4094) seeking the approval of layout, scale, appearance and landscaping. Amended plans received on 26 September showing revised levels, revised house types and revised layout.

DM/19/3760: Tye Cottage, Copthorne Common Road, Copthorne. Proposed detached garage to the front of the property.

DM/19/3958: Lake House, Cuttinglye Road, Crawley Down. To change the materials and finishes to the main dwelling and annexe and detached garage.

DM/19/3960: 3 Knowle Close, Copthorne. Proposed single storey rear extension and infill under existing roof line together with single storey front extension (garage extended) and single storey front extension (open car port). Conversion of the loft to create a study, bedroom and ensuite and the associated insertion of new first floor windows and roof lights.

DM/19/4024: Site At Ringwood, Felcot Road, Furnace Wood. Proposed new driveway access to create a in/out driveway.