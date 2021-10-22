Mid Sussex MP Mims Davies cut the ribbon for the £1.25 million Ansty Village Centre on Sunday (October 17).

The building, which is situated in Deaks Lane, provides a community hall and sports pavilion for Ansty residents, as well as people in the surrounding area.

“This brilliant centre is already busy and has huge potential,” said Ms Davies, adding that it is home to a variety of thriving sport activities like women’s cricket.

From left: Jon Gilley, Mims Davies MP, Councillor Pete Bradbury, Marion Petitpierre, Maureen Gibson and Brian Fletcher;

“It is an incredible example of a what a whole community can do when it works together, with the support of the district and parish councils,” she said.

Other people at the opening included: Ansty and Staplefield Parish councillor Jon Gilley, West Sussex County Council chairman Pete Bradbury, Anstry Village Hall bookings secretary Marion Petitpierre, chair of the Ansty Village Hall Trust Maureen Gibson, Brian Fletcher (Ansty Sports and Social Club), Burgess Hill councillor Samantha Smith (Dunstall Ward), and MSDC’s John Belsey, Cabinet Member for Environment and Service Delivery.

The Ansty Village Centre Trust (AVCT) was established in agreement with Mid-Sussex District Council.

It is a community partnership between the users of the Ansty Village Hall, the Sports and Social Club and the Recreation Ground, and it brings together Ansty & Staplefield Parish Council, Ansty Village Hall Trust, Ansty Sports and Social Club, and Ansty Cricket Club.

The first hall was a former Canadian Troop Hut and was built on the Deaks Lane site 100 years ago.

This became the place for dances, Christmas parties, a garden club and sport, including snooker and darts and a cricket club.

In 1987 a group of villagers decided to start fundraising to build a new hall and club house and made an initial approach to the parish council for help.

This marked the beginning of the long fundraising journey to design and build a new centre, with many fundraising cream teas, coffee mornings, summer lunches and race nights.

Ansty Cricket Club ran their own fundraising campaign with events like curry lunches in London, barbecues and club sponsor nights.

Ten years ago, with the support of Mid Sussex District Council and with Ansty and Staplefield Parish Council, the project received its first Section 106 grant of £100,000 from the developers at Sandrocks in Rocky Lane.

Other fundraisers have included the Ernest Kleinwort Charitable Trust, the English Cricket Board, Sport England, the Leader fund plus two grants of £100K from the parish and district councils.

Ansty Village Centre has hosted exercise classes, choirs, birthday and retirement parties.

It has a state-of-the-art main hall with a maxi screen and projector and a kitchen with all-new equipment for events.