A district council spokesperson told the Middy that the aim is to build these homes on land to the east of Isaacs Lane, Burgess Hill, as part of the Northern Arc development.

“It is expected that the application will be determined in spring 2022 with construction work beginning soon after, subject to the application being approved,” said the spokesperson.

The district council also said Homes England will soon announce the appointment of the developer to design and build the Eastern Neighbourhood Centre and adjacent homes.

Bellway’s planning application for consent to build new homes and an extension to Bedelands nature reserve is currently being considered by the local planning authority.

MSDC added that in early 2022 Homes England aims to dispose of four hectares of employment land to the south of the A2300, which is suitable for offices, research and development, industry and other employment uses.

“The creation of employment land in this location will maximise opportunities associated with the directly adjacent ‘Hub’ employment site to the west, encouraging business linkages and integration between new and existing residents,” said the spokesperson.

Jackson Civil Engineering are building the Western Link road, which connects the A2300 in the north to Jane Murray Way in the south, and this is set to be complete by autumn 2022.

John Sisk and Son are set to complete the Eastern Bridge and Link Road, which will join the houses currently under construction by Countryside Properties to Isaacs Lane.

Countryside Properties are using sustainable construction methods to build affordable housing at the Northern Arc.

The Northern Arc is a Homes England flagship scheme that aims to provide up to 3,500 new homes in Burgess Hill, as well as new roads, schools, shops and public open spaces.

Countryside Properties are building the first 460 new homes to the east of the scheme, with more than half being affordable housing (for council rent or shared ownership) delivered by Sage Housing.

These will range from one-bedroom apartments to four-bedroom family homes, including properties for over 55s and fully wheelchair-accessible homes.

The first affordable homes should be ready for people to move in to by this spring.

To find out more about Northern Arc, including news, works notifications and planning applications, visit www.burgesshill.net/housing/northern-arc.