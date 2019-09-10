Planning applications submitted to Mid Sussex District Council

The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council between August 26 and September 5.

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/19/3313: Land East Of Isaacs Lane And Land West Of Freeks Lane, Burgess Hill. Construction of a single carriageway link road from Isaacs Lane to Freeks Farm comprising a new all-movements junction on A273 Isaac’s Lane, highway comprising 6.1 - 6.5m carriageway with separate 4.5m ‘Green Superhighway’ and 3m cycle/footway provision on the north side and 2m footway on the south side segregated from the carriageway by landscaped verges, including all-modes bridge across the River Adur, constructed to an adoptable standard, together with, earthworks, surface water and foul drainage infrastructure, utilities corridors, street lighting, landscaping and temporary fencing.

DM/19/3527: Apple Tree Cottage, Deaks Lane, Ansty. Single storey kitchen/dining extension to link main house with the existing annexe. Single storey bathroom extension to annexe and external landscaping to perimeter.

Ashurst Wood

DM/19/3463: 48 School Lane. Conversion of existing garage to provide new bathroom. This is an application to establish whether the development is lawful. This will be a legal decision where the planning merits of the proposed use cannot be taken into account.

Balcombe

DM/19/3472: Little Meadows, Stockcroft Road. T1 Willow - Fell.

DM/19/3475: Pemby, Oldlands Avenue. Fell – 2 x Norway Sprucel. 1 x Pine Tree - Fell.

Burgess Hill

DM/19/3259: 1 Midfields Drive. Proposed 1.8m high boundary fence to the front and side with a new electric entrance gate. Hip to gable roof extension, extend existing dormer and clad with wood effect panels to dormer and side gable ends. Replace flat roof over existing side extension with a pitched roof. Extend front porch to create 1st floor extension. Demolish existing conservatory.

DM/19/3461: 29 St Johns Avenue. Single storey extension to rear and extension of the existing dropped kerb to front.

DM/19/3505: 31 The Saffrons. Demolition of existing conservatory with replacement single storey rear extension. This is an application to establish whether the development is lawful. This will be a legal decision where the planning merits of the proposed use cannot be taken into account.

DM/19/3519: 23 Sawyers Close. Replace conservatory with a single storey full width rear extension, and extend the existing raised patio.

East Grinstead

DM/19/2342: 34 Fairlawn Drive. First floor side and rear extension, and garage conversion (amended plans and description 24.07.2019, and amended plan on 13.08.2019).

DM/19/2991: Bullecourt, Coombe Hill Road. Two storey side extension.

DM/19/3393: The Heights, Maypole Road. T1 Fir Tree - raise crown by 5m. T2 Ash Tree - fell.

DM/19/3411: 10 Springfield. Single storey extension incorporating disabled access bedroom and bathroom.

DM/19/3423: 4 Bluebell Close. Construction of rear extension. New rear dormer to form room within the loft with rooflights on front elevation. This is an application to establish whether the development is lawful. This will be a legal decision where the planning merits of the proposed use cannot be taken into account.

DM/19/3432: 72 - 74 Moat Road. Consent to display 1 fascia sign and 1 totem sign.

DM/19/3462: Future Audio, 15 High Street. Proposed new Fascia sign to replace existing.

DM/19/3467: 16 Maypole Road. Proposed single storey rear extension. This is an application to establish whether the development is lawful. This will be a legal decision where the planning merits of the proposed use cannot be taken into account.

Hassocks

DM/19/3481: 12 Badger Close. Single storey flank extension.

Haywards Heath

DM/19/2160: 47 Lucastes Avenue. Demolish existing garage and replace with a two storey side extension.

DM/19/3399: 97 Western Road. New pitched roof loft extension to create further habitable accommodation above existing extents. Associated internal and external alterations.

DM/19/3415: Old Granary, Bridgers Mill. To dismantle Ash tree. Reduce smaller Oak by 2m all over. Reduce larger Oak by 1.5-2m.

DM/19/3427: 15 Harlands Close. Variation of Condition 2 of planning application DM/18/1912 - Amend the dormer and rainwater goods material finishes.

DM/19/3473: Oathall House, 68 - 70 Oathall Road. T1 Silver Birch - Fell. T2 Silver Birch - Fell. T3 Silver Birch - Fell. T4 Robinia - Thin crown by 20%.

DM/19/3478: 11 Hurstfield Close. T1 Oak - Reduce crown by 6m.

DM/19/3495: 17 Willow Park. (T1) English Oak - Remove epicormic growth from lower stem up to 5 metres height. (T2) Silver Birch - Reduce lateral spread by up to 2 metres heading east. Crown Lift by 2.5 metres.

DM/19/3514: 8 The Droveway. T1 Hornbeam - Reduce crown by approximately 3 metres. T2 Oak - remove deadwood. T3 Hornbeam Remove laterally crossing branch. T4 Hornbeam - cut back lower branches by approximately 1 metre.

DM/19/3516: 32 Lucastes Road. Oak Tree(T1) - Reduce crown by 3m. Lift canopy to a maximum of 2m. Thin crown by 10% Spruce Tree (T2) - Reduce crown by 7.62m.

Horsted Keynes

DM/19/3406: Barnards, Station Road. Reinstatement of fire damage to second floor together with part re-modelling including forming flat roof link between the two existing gables to merge two existing bedrooms into one. Introduction of window to first floor shower room on south elevation.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/19/3416: 22 Hassocks Road, Hurstpierpoint. Lower ground rear extension with terrace over and associated alterations to the existing dwelling.

DM/19/3470: Pakyns Manor, Albourne Road, Hurstpierpoint. T1 Beech - reduce lateral branches in upper crown that have grown towards the house by 2 metres, thin crown by 10%. T2 Beech - Reduce 3 metres of growth from lateral branches growing in direction of house.

DM/19/3573: 11 Hassocks Road, Hurstpierpoint. Yew - T1 and T2 reduce crown by 0.75m.

Lindfield

DM/19/1686: 8 By Sunte. Conversion of garage, single storey side extension and rear two-storey extension. (Revised elevations received 29.08.2019).

DM/19/2752: Orchard House, Roundwood Lane. Variation of condition no 2 of application DM/17/4865, to replace approved plans to allow changes to design. (revised plans received 04.09.2019).

DM/19/3460: Pelham House, 6 High Street. Horse Chestnut - Crown lift by 2m.

DM/19/3498: The Manor House, 85 High Street. 4 x Conifers, 1 x Holly, and 1 x Yew tree. Reduce conifers by approximately 6 metres; Holly and Yew by approximately 2 metres and reduce side growth back to boundary. Beech trees in line; reduce in height by approximately 2 metres and reduce side growth overhanging nursing home by up to 2.5 metres. Remove small Holly and Ash.

Slaugham

DM/19/3538: Fairfields, Warninglid Lane, Warninglid. Erection of a detached four bedroom house with detached garage.

DM/19/3548: Chodds Farmhouse, High Street, Handcross. Internal refurbishment and external repairs including light overhaul and repair of the roof, masonry repointing, window and door repairs, minor internal alterations and repairs including fire resistance and general redecoration and refurbishment.

DM/19/3549: Land East Of Brighton Road, Pease Pottage. Reserved Matters application for the approval of the appearance, layout, scale and landscaping of Phase 3 pursuant to Outline Planning Permission DM/15/4711 comprising the construction of 186 dwellings, with associated access, parking, landscaping, infrastructure and earthworks.

Turners Hill

DM/19/3491: Turners Hill Park, Nightingale Lane. Fell the following Trees - T448 Beech, T446 and T447 Ash, T381 Goat Willow, T599 Ash, T382 and T383 Birch, T441 and 441a Norway Spruce,T443 Ash, T444 (unknown), T384 Ash x3, T386 Yew, T442 Ash, T445 Willow,T439 Holly x3 stems, , T388 Field Maple, T389 Ash, T385 Birch, T387 Birch, T437 Norway Spruce, T440 Birch, T436 Conifer. Ash tree (tagged 171 in Comp 7) Fell/Coppice. Lawson Cypress at r/o 11 Partridge Place - fell and retain stump at marked green line. Goat Willow in Comp 9 - 16 Swallow St - reduce tertiary branches to obtain a 2m crown clearance. Lime tree in Comp 11 - adj to 14 Blackbird - reduce basal growth to height of 2m above existing ground level.

Worth

DM/19/3492: 6 Elger Way, Copthorne. Proposed new dormer window into each side of the roof slopes. This is an application to establish whether the development is lawful. This will be a legal decision where the planning merits of the proposed use cannot be taken into account.