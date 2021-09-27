Planning applications submitted to Mid Sussex District Council

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Mid Sussex District Council website.

Albourne

DM/21/3339: Kingsfold, Truslers Hill Lane. Conversion of the former Village Hall (CF2b) into a new 3-bed dwelling (C3), with internal alterations.

Planning

Ardingly

DM/21/2694: 8 Oaklands. Proposed loft conversion with dormer window to rear and velux rooflight window to front (Revised plans received 21.09.2021).

DM/21/3343: Ardingly College, College Road. Repairs, replacement and refurbishment of the exterior of the New Wing section of the main college building, along with associated fenestration.

Ashurst Wood

DM/21/3393: Oaks Corner, Woods Hill Lane. Erection of a detached garage/workshop.

Balcombe

DM/20/4712: Land Adjacent To Balcombe House, London Road. Residential development to provide 17 dwellings made up of 1 and 2 bedroom flats and 3 and 4 bedroom, detached and semi-detached, houses. Associated landscaping, parking, vehicular access and a village car park. Phase 2 habitat survey and net biodiversity gain assessment received 22/09/2021.

DM/21/3378: 1 Barn Meadow. 1x Oak (T1) Reduce lateral growth by 2-3 meters over property boundaries and remove dead wood. 2x Oak (G1) Remove branches that overhang into the property.

Bolney

DM/21/3294: Bolney Valley Land At Grid Reference 526411 122910, London Road. Proposed temporary vehicle access to development scheme, approved under reference DM/17/4392.

Burgess Hill

DM/21/2495: 67 Hammonds Ridge. Proposed two storey rear extension. Amended Plans received 09.09.2021 and 15.09.2021 removing any front addition to the house.

DM/21/3130: 33 Coulstock Road. Single storey rear extension (Day Room), Garage conversion to form Snug and replacement attached Garage (to the front of the original garage). The new garage roof is to be continued over existing front porch.

DM/21/3311: Land At Wintons And Wintons Fishery, Folders Lane. Erection of 8 dwellings, alterations to site access, provision of car parking along with hard and soft landscaping.

DM/21/3368: 24 Silverdale Road. Quercus Robar - Fell.

DM/21/3376: Woodlands Nursing Home, 23 Silverdale Road. Norway maple - reduce crown on NE side (overhang to Dalewood) by 2m.

DM/21/3397: 33A Station Road. Subdivision of flat into two flats.

DM/21/3410: 1 Chestnut Close. T1 Quercus rober - reduce by 2meters. T2 Carpinus betula - Reduction by 3 meters and lift of canopy.

Cuckfield

DM/21/2958: The Limes, Courtmead Road. Proposed two storey rear extension, loft conversion with front and rear dormer windows and replacement doors/windows. Description amended to include extension of existing first floor side terrace to rear. Amended plans received 21.09.2021 to show dormer windows set lower within roof slope and rear dormer window replaced with 2 no. dormer windows.

DM/21/3297: The Old Cottage, Whitemans Green. Removal of existing porch, construction of a garden room extension, installation of three new conservation rooflights and a new boundary wall.

DM/21/3303: The Old Cottage, Whitemans Green. Removal of existing porch, construction of a garden room extension, installation of three new conservation rooflights and a new boundary wall.

DM/21/3383: Chalcroft, Whitemans Green. T1 - silver birch - reduce crown height and spread by 1-2m.

East Grinstead

DM/21/3073: Stable Cottage, London Road. Erection of two storey four bedroom detached dwelling.

DM/21/3090: 9 Pineway Close. Demolition of single store side and rear garden room. Construction of single storey side and rear extension, internal and fenestration alterations. Formation of terrace.

DM/21/3162: 47 Sycamore Drive. Rear conservatory conversion with side WC extension.

DM/21/3201: 62 Stockwell Road. Proposed rear roof dormer extension to existing loft room.

DM/21/3280: 40 Mindelheim Avenue. Existing garage converted to new Living Room and Storage Room with reconfiguration of Kitchen, Utility, Study and Entrance Hallway. First floor side extension above garage with internal reconfiguration of larger bedrooms, with addition of Study and family bathroom.

DM/21/3312: 74 Dunnings Road. Remove existing garage and replace with two-storey side extension and new single-storey front porch.

DM/21/3326: 4 St Edwards Close. Loft conversion with dormer.

DM/21/3336: 52 Shelley Road. Demolition of rear single storey extension. Construction of single storey rear extension, two storey side extension, front covered entrance porch and internal alterations.

DM/21/3355: 18 York Avenue. Removal of existing conservatory and replace with a single storey rear extension.

Hassocks

DM/21/3254: Cotfield, London Road. Creation of a rear facing loft dormer window (as previous approval DM/18/3039).

DM/21/3268: 4 Parklands Road. Proposed dormer to rear elevation and rear and side extension.

DM/21/3295: 23 Little Copse Road. Formation of new flat roof dormer to side or existing cat slide roof in order to form new en-suite and larger bedroom.

DM/21/3330: Hammonds Mill Farm, London Road. Proposed conversion of 3 agricultural barn buildings into 4 residential dwellings.

DM/21/3344: 35 Ockenden Way. Conversion of garage, enlargement of dormer and small fenestration change to rear of previously approved scheme.

DM/21/3363: 43 North Court. Proposed single storey rear extension and garage conversion.

Haywards Heath

DM/21/1251: 47 Lucastes Avenue. Demolition of existing garage and new foundation and rebuilding the proposed approved side extension. Amended plans received 23.09.2021 showing increase in eaves height of extension to accord with development as constructed on site. Additional roof lights and first floor window to south eastern wall of extension also proposed.

DM/21/3023: 112 New England Road. Single and Double storey rear and side extensions and conversion of garage to office games room.

DM/21/3182: Development Site At 37 To 39 Perrymount Road. Change of use of Unit 1 from A2 to E (a) - (Display or retail sale of goods, other than hot food). The proposed use is the retail sale of alcohol.

DM/21/3202: Shangri La, Queens Road. Demolition of existing property and the construction of two 3 bedroom residential dwellings, access, parking and landscaping.

DM/21/3236: 120 South Road. Change of Use from financial (Class E) to micropub (Sui Generis).

DM/21/3342: 28 Pasture Hill Road. Variation of condition 2 of planning permission DM/21/2118 to allow for the conversion of the Garage into a Family room.

DM/21/3349: Cafe Rouge, 33 The Broadway. Replacement of existing neon-style signage with new internally illumination signage and the addition of a new ironwork feature entrance arch and festoon lighting.

DM/21/3364: 29 America Lane. Hip to gable enlargement and rear dormer.

Horsted Keynes

DM/21/3195: Ludham Farm, Cinder Hill Lane. Proposed creation of a holiday let within a barn and associated car parking within cart shed.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/21/3091: 114 High Street, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed installation of a stairlift.

DM/21/3289: The Old Barn, Southbrooks Farm, Danworth Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Demolition of existing buidlings and erection of 1 new 3-bed dwelling.

DM/21/3370: 38 College Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Eucalyptus (T1) - Reduce crown by 2m.

DM/21/3375: Mishon Mackay, 106 High Street, Hurstpierpoint. Rear ground floor extension.

DM/21/3377: Bungalow, 2 Valley Farm, Reeds Lane, Sayers Common. Variation of condition nos. 2 and 8 relating to planning application DM/20/2550 - for the approval of updated landscaping and drainage details.

Lindfield

DM/21/3305: 32 Sunte Avenue. Proposed single storey side extension.

DM/21/3319: 78 Savill Road. First floor rear extension.

DM/21/3396: North Of 5 Old School Court. T1 (0A3C): Sycamore - re-pollard back to previous pruning points and remove epicormic growth.

DM/21/3408: Land South Of Lindfield Common Public Car Park, Backwoods Lane. Oak Tree: (000H) - Crown Reduce by 2 meters to appropriate growth points. Crown Lift to height of 4 meters.

Slaugham

DM/21/3283: 27 Haynes Way, Pease Pottage. Proposed loft conversion to include, hip to gable conversion, the addition of roof windows to the front and dormers to the rear elevation.

DM/21/3350: 17 Horsham Road, Pease Pottage. Hip to gable roof extension with minor increase to the ridge height, insertion of front and rear dormer windows and pitched roof windows, rear single storey extension, open sided porch, replacement windows, new timber fence and sliding gate.

Turners Hill

DM/21/3281: Turners Hill Parish Council, The Ark, Mount Lane. Installation of 10x low level bollard lighting around the car park.

Twineham

DM/21/3351: East Hookers, Bolney Chapel Road. Demolition of existing 4 bedroom, two storey detached dwelling and self-contained 1 bedroom flat. Erection of new 5 bed two storey, detached dwelling in same location. Extension and conversion of existing single storey 1 bed cottage in garden to form new self-contained 3 bed single storey dwelling.

West Hoathly

DM/21/2600: Hazelmere, 9 Hilltop Road. Replacement 4-bed dwelling.

DM/21/3380: West Hoathly Primary School, North Lane. T1 Self Sown Field Maple - lift the crown by 2 metres. G2 Hawthorn Trees x2 - reduced branches touching cables.

DM/21/3386: 1 Philpots Cottages, Hook Lane. Erection of single storey rear extension and rear dormer.

Worth

DM/21/2509: Rowfant House, Wallage Lane, Rowfant. (Amended plans received 09/09/2021) Provision of a marquee within the walled garden, adjacent carpark and modifications to pathway leading to Rowfant House.

DM/21/2512: Rowfant House, Wallage Lane, Rowfant. (Amended plans received 09/09/2021) Provision of a marquee within the walled garden, adjacent carpark and modifications to pathway leading to Rowfant House.

DM/21/3291: 10 Gorse Close, Copthorne. Erection of a two storey side extension.

DM/21/3353: Berry Cottage, Copthorne Common Road, Copthorne. Use of accommodation known as Little Berry as a single private dwelling house.

DM/21/3371: 9 Aviary Way, Crawley Down. 1x T1 Cedar: Reduce crown by approx. 2m to previous reduction points at a final height of approx. 7m and prune over extended laterals by no more than 1m leaving a radial crown spread of 2.5m on all aspects.