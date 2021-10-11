Planning applications submitted to Mid Sussex District Council

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Mid Sussex District Council website.

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/21/2849: Three Acres, 2 Mount Noddy, Cuckfield Road, Ansty. First floor extension over existing to provide two additional bedrooms and bathrooms.

Planning

DM/21/2919: The Old Dairy, Great Thorndean Barn, Slough Green Lane, Warninglid. Variation of Condition 2 relating to planning reference DM/17/1837 to allow amendments to the list of approved drawings to allow for alterations to fenestration.

DM/21/3443: Beacon Hall, Slough Green Lane, Warninglid. A new replacement garage annex structure.

DM/21/3468: 11 Rocky Drive, Haywards Heath. Proposed first floor extension over existing garage. Front extension of existing garage and conversion to home office.

Ardingly

DM/21/3514: 7 High Street. Horse Chestnut (T1) - Reduce by 2m and cut back to previous pollarded points.

Ashurst Wood

DM/21/3485: 8 Woods Hill Lane. Side extension over the existing garage, garage conversion, repositioning of the existing stairs, reduction of existing first floor rear extension, changes to the roof on the existing ground floor rear extension, reconfiguration of second floor to provide two smaller pitched dormers and general external improvements to the appearance of the dwelling.

DM/21/3501: Life Improvement Centre, Wealden House, Lewes Road. Residential development consisting of 43 units following demolition of the existing building.

Bolney

DM/21/3530: Spring Cottage, Colwood Lane, Warninglid. Two storey rear extension, garage & carport, relocation of front door, dormer above existing staircase, re-cladding of building, sun room replacing conservatory.

Burgess Hill

DM/21/3435: Flat 1, Prospect House, 11 Junction Road. Extension at second floor level to provide 2 self-contained units.

DM/21/3493: HPC Engineering Ltd, Victoria Gardens. Fell 1 x Horse Chestnut.

DM/21/3494: Land Rear Of 17 And 19 Wisden Avenue. Reduce height of 5 Oak trees at the land to the rear of 17 & 19 Wisdom Avenue by 2 metres.

DM/21/3507: 2 Farm Way. Demolition of existing rear conservatory, erection of single storey rear extension, single storey front extension and enlarged front dormer to 1st floor front elevation.

Cuckfield

DM/21/1431: Knowle Lodge, London Road. Change of use of detached outbuilding to incorporate holiday let use. Amended location plan received 30.09.2021 to include access drive and amended site plan received 07.06.2021 showing existing parking arrangements.

DM/21/3431: Cuckfield Village Hall, London Lane. Provide vehicular access from London Lane and provide 3 car parking spaces, adjust existing pedestrian access to Village Hall.

DM/21/3467: Holly Bank, Broad Street. Demolish single storey side extension, new side/rear single storey extension to enlarge kitchen/dining room, remove existing rear/side dormer and modify rear roof to add additional bedroom and en-suite, internal alterations to first floor layout and loft space, remove existing detached garage and relocate with new detached garage and studio.

DM/21/3495: Church Bank House, Church Platt. (T1) Oak, drop crotch crown reduction by 3meters.

DM/21/3496: Cuckfield Service Station, Whitemans Green Installation of 1 self service car wash bay and screens.

DM/21/3499: Queens Hall, High Street. Partially demolish wall to existing cleaners cupboard (2012 Green Room extension), extend to create new externally accessed Part M WC, alter existing external side access ramp to include new steps with new resin bound gravel finish and works to balustrading.

DM/21/3500: Queens Hall, High Street. Partially demolish wall to existing cleaners cupboard (2012 Green Room extension), extend to create new externally accessed Part M WC, alter existing external side access ramp to include new steps with new resin bound gravel finish and works to balustrading.

DM/21/3526: Land On The Green At Waterhouse Square, Ashburnham Drive. Oak tree- overall crown reduction by 3-4 metres.

East Grinstead

DM/21/2957: East Grinstead Town Council, Council Offices, East Court, College Lane. Proposed wrought iron gates and timber arch to terrace central steps. Proposed wrought iron gates to terrace. Proposed central wrought iron handrail to terrace south steps.

DM/21/3194: Store Rear Of 9 - 11 Cantelupe Road. Conversion of existing storage building (including replacement roof) to self contained office with cycle store, bin store and 1 x parking bay.

DM/21/3460: 75 Lingfield Road. Demolition of outbuilding and erection of a single storey side and rear extension as well as new patio window to the rear elevation.

DM/21/3466: 7 Mindelheim Avenue. Loft conversion Front and rear single storey extension.

DM/21/3470: 11 Moat Road. Removal of existing conservatory and replace with a single storey rear extension.

DM/21/3482: 1 Denison Court. Variation of condition 2 in relation to DM/18/1762 to amend the list of approved plans to match the plans submitted with this application.

DM/21/3510: 17 Dallaway Gardens. Hip to gable extension and rear dormer extension to create new loft conversion.

DM/21/3517: Hairdressing Studio, 22 Fulmar Drive. Variation of Condition 4 in relation to DM/20/1043 to allow an additional day of opening hours.

Hassocks

DM/21/3131: 7 Lodge Lane. Repair/Replacement of gutters, roof ridge tiles, central heating gas boiler and radiators.

Haywards Heath

DM/21/2129: Garage Block Rear Of 34 To 56 America Lane. Demolition of existing garages and erection of 8 new dwellings (6 x one bedroom flats and 2 x two bedroom flats). Amended plans and additional information received 04.10.2021).

DM/21/3406: 29 America Lane. Drop kerb, replacement garage, front porch and bay alteration.

DM/21/3415: May Cottage, 5 Scrase Hill Terrace, Fox Hill. Single storey rear extension together with associated internal and external alterations.

DM/21/3464: 45 Western Road. Demolition of garage and erection of first floor rear extension, single storey rear/side extension., loft conversion with rear dormer and two roof lights to front elevation.

DM/21/3497: 30 Sydney Road. T1 - reduce prunus by 1m all over and shape. T2 - reduce prunus in hedge line back to hedge height by 4-5m. T3 - reduce smaller prunus by 0.5m all over and shape. T4 - relocate black cherry 5m to south.

DM/21/3516: Former Sunte Farmyard, Birchen Lane. Modify and repair existing Byre Building, Excavate and extend Cow Shed towards courtyard, modify roof pitch to allow space for garaging 3 cars, block up 2 existing doors and 2 large window openings, overboard with new timber cladding to west elevation, New walls with timber cladding and timber boarded sliding garage doors to courtyard (east) elevation and level and resurface the courtyard with porous surfacing material.

DM/21/3518: Former Sunte Farmyard, Birchen Lane. Modify and repair existing Byre Building, Excavate and extend Cow Shed towards courtyard, modify roof pitch to allow space for garaging 3 cars, block up 2 existing doors and 2 large window openings, overboard with new timber cladding to west elevation, New walls with timber cladding and timber boarded sliding garage doors to courtyard (east) elevation and level and resurface the courtyard with porous surfacing material.

DM/21/3535: 17 Greenhill Way. Erection of two-storey side/front extension.

DM/21/3550: South Of 1 Franklynn Court, Franklynn Road. T1 Yew - Crown lift to 4 meters over car park area, remove broken and dead branches.

Horsted Keynes

DM/21/2772: Hurstwood Farm House, Broadhurst Manor Road. Installation of a new oil fired boiler and flue (additional plans 01.09.2021).

DM/21/3481: The Hollows, Church Lane. T1 Copper Beech: raise the canopy by 2.5m.

DM/21/3483: Elm Cottage, Birchgrove Road. Demolition of garage, single storey outbuilding and conservatory. Removal and reinstatement of dormer windows to 2nd floor. Removal of large chimney stack. Ground floor extensions to West and South elevations, new wider dormer to 2nd floor, new flue for the fireplace in lieu of chimney stack removed. Replacement of single glazed timber framed windows with new double glazed timber frame windows and new timber clad carport to be constructed.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/21/2517: St Lukes Roman Catholic Church, Cuckfield Road, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed change of use of place of worship to 3no. 2 bed flats, including 2 dormers, hip to gable and an extended porch.

DM/21/2927: 33 Iden Hurst, Hurstpierpoint. To relocate border fence, approx. 2.5metres closer to boundary, addition of a private pedestrian access gate at the front side and edge border in keeping with the current layout and surrounding properties.

DM/21/3412: 33 Weald Close, Hurstpierpoint. Single storey side extension with a terrace to the rear.

DM/21/3484: 170 Western Road, Hurstpierpoint. Hazel (T1) - coppice. Cordyline (T2) - reduce height by approx 3m.

DM/21/3486: Carys, West Furlong Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Magnolia (T1) - reduce crown by 1m.

DM/21/3505: 19 Trinity Road, Hurstpierpoint. Conversion of adjoining garage into habitable living accommodation.

DM/21/3509: 18 The Grange, Hurstpierpoint. Lawful Development Application for an extension to the top floor completed in 2018 which has extended the two pre-existing bedrooms, and incorporated dormer roof and balcony.

Lindfield

DM/21/3404: 65 Noahs Ark Lane. Garage conversion to create habitable room accommodation and construction of new porch together with associated internal and external alterations.

Slaugham

DM/21/3498: National Trust Nymans, Staplefield Road, Handcross. T1 Horse Chestnut - to be felled in two phases, initially all limbs to be removed and stem reduced to height just above disused telephone cable. After cable is removed, remaining stem will be reduced to ground level.

Twineham

DM/21/3108: Twineham Court Farmhouse, Bob Lane. Alterations to main dwelling: Internal repairs, replacement of windows and guttering and the removal of front porch on Eastern elevation, concrete block bunker on Northern elevation, installation of CCTV, erection of boundary fence and installation of septic tank.

DM/21/3521: Oak Cottage, Hurstpierpoint Road, Henfield. Application for determination as to whether prior approval is required for the change of use from agricultural barn to form a residential unit.

Worth

DM/19/5081: Land West Of Copthorne, Copthorne Way, Copthorne. Variation of conditions 7, 32, 33 and 37 of 13/04127/OUTES. Change conditions 32 and 33 to refer to occupation of 375 dwellings. Change the approved parameter plans listed in condition 37. (Amended proposals - including variation to condition to remove reference to physical barrier).

DM/21/3322: Development Site To Rear Of Tiltwood House, Gage Close, Crawley Down. Change of use of storage/ancillary building (Unit 6) to 1-bed studio dwelling (C3) and addition of photo voltaic panels to the roof at the front.

DM/21/3461: Land West Of Copthorne, Copthorne Way, Copthorne. Variation to condition 8 relating to planning application DM/18/4321 to revise plots 138 and 139 to introduce Passivhaus technologies, removal of pergolas located in front of dwellings and associated landscaping to address the removal of the pergolas.

DM/21/3471: Down Park House Annexe, Turners Hill Road, Crawley Down. Erection of single garage.

DM/21/3473: Down Park House, Turners Hill Road, Crawley Down. Erection of carport.

DM/21/3513: 30 Tiltwood Drive, Crawley Down. Two Storey Extension to Side and Single Story to Rear of Property.