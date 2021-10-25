Planning applications submitted to Mid Sussex District Council

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Mid Sussex District Council website.

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/21/3472: Cedars, Staplefield Place, Handcross Road, Staplefield. Machine and plant room extension to existing garage.

DM/21/3520: 42 Cedar Avenue, Haywards Heath. Single-storey extension to the side of the property to provide a ground-floor bedroom and bathroom.

DM/21/3566: Broxmead Farm, Broxmead Lane, Cuckfield. Proposed engineering works and extensive native planting scheme to facilitate the creation of a grass training and exercise arena, together with facilities for an elite show jumping horse breeding program requiring a new barn construction and additional paddocks. The grading works will completed using 37833m3 of clean inert soils/materials to the farm. Construction access is proposed via an existing access from the southbound carriageway of the A23.

DM/21/3642: Whitehouse Cottage, Staplefield Lane, Staplefield. Replacement garage and proposed swimming pool with pool house.

Balcombe

DM/21/3605: Wynstay Cottage, Stockcroft Road. Beech tree - Reduce by 2-3metres. Blackthorn - Reduce by 1-2metrs. Red Fruit Berry Tree - Crown Reduce by 1 meter. Ash Tree Reduce by 2-3metres and remove Ivy. Sycamore Reduce overall by 2-3metres .

Bolney

DM/21/3423: Torpen, Chapel Road. Erection of low boundary fence less than 1 meter high (3.4 ft).

Burgess Hill

DM/21/3511: 43 Sycamore Drive. Single storey rear extension.

DM/21/3607: Ote Hall Farm, Janes Lane. A proposed new farm shop and café/tea room.

DM/21/3665: Bridle Path Between 48 Pinehurst And Franklands Way. 1x Ash Tree and 1x Oak tree to repollard to previous points. TPO BH/01/TPO/69.

Cuckfield

DM/21/3679: Lychgate At The Entrance To Holy Trinity Church, Church Street. Repairs are required to the Horsham Stone roof of the lychgate.

DM/21/3683: Thorpedale, Broad Street. Lawful Development Certificate application to demonstrate that the development has been lawfully implemented in accordance with condition 1 of planning application DM/17/2658.

DM/21/3686: Cuckfield Cricket Club, South Street. 1x Ash tree: Reduction in height of approx. 7m and reduction in spread of approx. 4m, finished dimensions of approx. 20m in height and approx. 13m in spread.

East Grinstead

DM/21/3531: Silverwood, 5 Burston Gardens. Erection of a single storey rear garden room.

DM/21/3609: 7 Buckhurst Way. Demolish outbuilding in rear garden and replace with a ‘granny annex’ ancillary to the main dwelling.

DM/21/3658: 4 Perry Avenue. Conservatory extension to rear of dwelling.

DM/21/3664: 153 - 157 London Road. Single storey extension.

DM/21/3666: 39 Blackwell Road. Proposed single storey extension.

Haywards Heath

DM/21/3347: Cafe Rouge, 33 The Broadway. Re-siting the DDA access ramp to the side, bringing forward the seating area on the left hand side, to match that of the right; a new timber pergola on right hand side area with heating and lighting.

DM/21/3597: Muster House, 12 Muster Green North. 1 X Ash removal. 3 x Maple reduce height by 3 meters.

DM/21/3630: Witts End, Franklands Village. Addition of photovoltaic solar panels to front and flank elevations.

DM/21/3641: 24 Fox Hill Village. Proposed single storey rear extension.

DM/21/3647: Maytrees Cottage, Fox Hill. Extend and convert existing garage and conservatory to form annexe.

DM/21/3657: 74 Sheppeys. Ground floor 4m rear extension and front porch extension.

DM/21/3659: 12 Gander Hill. Demolish existing conservatory and erect a single storey side extension.

DM/21/3670: Ash Tree Cottage, 19 Farlington Close. Ash Tree - Fell due to Ash Die Back and replace with Silver Birch in front garden.

DM/21/3680: 20 Balcombe Road. Demolish existing outbuilding and rebuild to match existing.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/21/2859: 157 High Street, Hurstpierpoint. Single storey glazed lean-to extension to the rear with related internal alterations and conversion of (for residential use) and alterations to existing outbuilding with the installation of two new rooflights. AMENDED PLANS received 21/10/2021 reducing depth of extension and addressing Conservation Officer concerns.

DM/21/3138: 65 Wickham Hill, Hurstpierpoint. Single storey rear extension together with internal and external alterations (Amended description 19/10/2021).

DM/21/3309: Turrets, Malthouse Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Single storey extensions to the east (main bedroom) and south elevations (utility and study), 1/2 storey extension to the front elevation to form new entrance and stair to first floor and a single storey extension to the west to form new living areas. Realigned drive and parking and garden areas.

DM/21/3645: 21 College Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed first floor side extension.

DM/21/3655: 57 Wickham Hill, Hurstpierpoint. Front single storey extension with related minor internal alterations.

Lindfield

DM/21/2936: Lindfield Christian Care Home, 40 Compton Road. LF/DM6 x beech trees. Reduce all overhanging growth back to boundary (Description amended 19.10.2021).

DM/21/3691: Malling Priory, 88 High Street. First floor rear extension with internal alterations.

DM/21/3695: Malling Priory, 88 High Street. Demolition of existing summer house, erection of single storey rear extension and internal alterations to outbuilding.

DM/21/3699: Malling Priory, 88 High Street. Internal alterations, single storey rear extension and first floor rear extension.

Lindfield Rural

DM/21/2871: South Lodge, Paxhill, Ardingly Road, Lindfield. Single storey side extension and rear porch.

Slaugham

DM/21/3592: Old Place, The Street, Warninglid. To produce an area of hardstanding to provide off-road parking with an electric vehicle charging point. To erect a new open oak porch over the front door. To replace the existing porch over the back door with a new open oak porch. To seek retrospective planning permission for a garden shed already in position.

DM/21/3620: Ground Floor Flat, Nymans, Staplefield Road, Handcross. The change of use of the ground floor flat in the Nymans Mansion from residential to sui generis (visitors attraction) use class.

West Hoathly

DM/21/3650: Laburnum Cottage, Selsfield Road. Externally, to replace the current front door with similar in oak, clad concrete blockwork in wooden bargeboards. Single glazed windows replaced with hardwood double glazed windows. Additional window added opposite front door Internally, to install staircase to lower storeroom which will become a kitchen area to include 2 hardwood double glazed windows.

Worth

DM/21/2645: Little Court, Cuttinglye Lane, Crawley Down. Aviary to allow macaw bird to fly.

DM/21/3663: 9 Hazel Way, Crawley Down. Single storey side extension and rear extension.

DM/21/3671: 25 Beech Gardens, Crawley Down. Demolition of existing garage and erection of single storey rear extension.