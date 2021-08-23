Haywards Heath town mayor Howard Mundin and deputy mayor Alastair McPherson were kept busy for six hours at the town hall in Boltro Road on Tuesday (August 10) from 3pm to 9pm.

“We were absolutely overwhelmed by the level of support for this community facility,” said cllr Mundin.

“It is very apparent that our residents are very passionate about Clair Hall and strongly support the town council’s approach to this,” he said, adding that both the council and residents want a strong future for the venue.

Residents share their thoughts on the future of Clair Hall. Picture: Haywards Heath Town Council.

“Alastair and I would like to express our sincere thanks to all of you who came along,” said cllr Mundin.

He said the response to the drop-in session will be discussed further at an extraordinary meeting of the town council on Monday (September 2).

The drop-in session was held while Mid Sussex District Council runs a 12-week public engagement initiative about the future of Clair Hall, which launched in June.

The hall’s permanent closure was agreed by Mid Sussex District Council’s cabinet last summer. But the decision was withdrawn after a legal challenge so now both the district and town councils are asking residents to decide how to breathe new life into the venue.

Haywards Heath Town Council said it is ‘a consultee and not the consulter’ in this process and said people can visit the consultation’s official hub at engage.midsussex.gov.uk/clair-hall to take part.