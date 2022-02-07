Search is on for ‘digital ambassadors’ to help West Susssex communities be safer online

West Sussex County Council, in partnership with Get Safe Online, began the search last autumn.

More than 100 people responded to the call, and so far 15 people have already been trained to help educate and support their communities.

New training dates have been set for March, opening the doors for new volunteers to come forward.

Could you become a digital ambassador to help people be more safe online?

Duncan Crow, West Sussex County Council’s cabinet member for community support, fire and rescue, said: “Anyone interested in becoming a cyber hero doesn’t need to be a digital expert, as anyone accepted will receive a series of specially tailored training sessions delivered by experts from Get Safe Online.

“We were delighted to have received more than 100 expressions of interest when we first asked for volunteers last autumn. It demonstrated a need for this kind of support in the community and how important it is to make sure that our friends, families and neighbours are all aware of the steps they can take to be safer online.

“With this round, we are hoping to find more volunteers from the north of the county, so if you or someone you know is interested in an opportunity to support people to stay safe online, please get in contact.

“You don’t need to be tech savvy, all we ask is that you have a basic understanding of the internet, as all information will be given to you during your training.”

Tony Neate, CEO of Get Safe Online, added: “The internet provides many benefits but ensuring you and your community are safe online is important for all of us, especially with the rise of cybercrime in recent times. Digital ambassadors are a fantastic way to help spread messages on how to stay safe online and you don’t need to be technically minded to become one - simply having an interest is more than enough.

“Training is clear and easy, yet the messages you will learn from our team of experts could help prevent you, or someone in your network, become a victim. So, if you’re interested, West Sussex County Council would love to hear from you and help us ensure everyone gets safe online in 2022.”