Sir Nicholas Soames will vote against Government on no-deal Brexit motion

Sir Nicholas Soames has confirmed he will vote against the Conservative Government on a motion designed to stop a no-deal Brexit.

Currently the UK is set to leave the EU on October 31.

The House of Commons is due to debate a motion tonight that would delay the Brexit deadline for three months unless a deal has been agreed or MPs have supported a no-deal Brexit.

A number of Conservative MPs have confirmed they will vote for the motion and Sir Nicholas, MP for Mid Sussex, confirmed to the Middy he will be voting against the Government tonight.

Parliament is due to be suspended from early September to mid-October, with a Queen’s Speech set to follow on October 14.

However Boris Johnson’s Government could attempt to force a general election if it suffers a defeat at the hands of MPs tonight.