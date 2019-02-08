Sussex MP tells Brexit supporters: 'You were right to give the establishment a kicking'

Green MP Caroline Lucas has visited areas which voted to leave the European Union in 'a bid to find common ground'.

The vocal 'Remain' supporter and Brighton MP has visited Cannock Chase, the Isle of Wight, Dagenham and Swindon as part of her 'Dear Leavers' project.

Caroline Lucas on her 'Dear Leavers' visit to Dagenham (Photograph: James McDonald)

Today (February 8), she released the first in a series of videos featuring conversations with people who supported Brexit, about issues like immigration, sovereignty, identity and austerity.

Ms Lucas used the first video to address leave voters directly, telling them: “In 2016, you gave the establishment a kicking. You were right then – and you still are… It’s time for politicians like me to listen.

“We are a country of grotesque inequalities where the status quo is intolerable for far too many. Where most of us don’t have a voice when it comes to the decisions that affect us. Our country has never been so divided or Parliament so hopeless.

“I’ve been travelling to communities all around the country where most people voted Leave to talk about how we build a future together – based on what we have in common rather than what divides us.

Caroline Lucas on her 'Dear Leavers' visit to Isle of Wight (Photograph: James McDonald)

“I believe we share many of the same hopes and dreams – and that to realise them power must be in the hands of the people, not just for one vote, but forever.”

Ms Lucas is also set to visit Dudley, Huddersfield and Wigan in the coming weeks.

Her own Brighton Pavilion constituency is one of three which represent the city of Brighton and Hove, where 68.6 per cent voted to remain in the EU.