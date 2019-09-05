These are the 22 sites where almost 2,000 new Mid Sussex homes could be built
Developments totalling nearly 2,000 new homes across 22 sites in Mid Sussex could be allocated by the district council.
Next week backbench councillors will scrutinise a draft Site Allocations Development Plan Document prior to a public consultation being held. Proposed allocations sites are shaded in purple.
1. Land South of 96 Folders Lane, Burgess Hill
Proposed for 43 homes. Housebuilding is already ongoing to the west of the site at the Folders Grove development
2. Land South of Folders Lane and Keymer Road, Burgess Hill
Proposed 300 homes. The allocation should include open space and play areas for children. The land is in the ownership of a housebuilder
3. Land south of Selby Close, Burgess Hill
Proposed 12 flats plus community use. This site is under the ownership of Mid Sussex District Council
4. Land south of Southway, Burgess Hill
Proposed 30 homes. It is describes as overgrown and inacessible land designated as local green space in the neighbourhood plan
