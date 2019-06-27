These Mid Sussex planning applications have been submitted to the district council

The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council between June 20 and 26.

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Mid Sussex District Council website.

Planning applications

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/19/1235: Land South Of Bolney Road, Bolney Road, Ansty. Reserved Matters application for the erection of 20no. dwellings (layout, scale, appearance and landscaping) including underground LPG gas tanks. ‘Amended plans received 20 June showing a revised layout and design for the proposed development, including the replacement of the 3 storey apartment building with a 2 storey block.

DM/19/2213: Jarretts Farm, Brantridge Lane, Balcombe. Removal of existing conservatory, proposed extension to front porch, relocate chimney on west elevation. Proposed alterations to roof to allow a second floor with new dormers on all elevations. Single storey side extension to east elevation, two storey rear extension, single storey side link extension to west elevation. Installation (out of sight) of PV panels. Proposed flue for wood burning stove to terminate through main pitched roof. Minor amendments to boundary wall to create new entrance with secure gates and associated hard and soft landscaping. Extensions and alterations to detached garage and annex building. Construction of a pool with new terrace and steps down to garden.

Balcombe

DM/19/0344: Meadow Terrace, Mill Lane. Creation of 5 parking spaces to the front of no. 1-3 Meadow Terrace (amended drawing received 21.06.2019).

DM/19/1856: The Coppice, Oldlands Avenue. Desc: Ash (T1 and T2) - Fell. Silver birch (T3, T4, T5) - Fell. Poplars (T6, T7, T8, T9) - Pollard to a reasonable height because of unsafe limbs.

Bolney

DM/19/2102: The Oaks, Cowfold Road. Replacement of a wooden deck with a brick and paved patio including brick planters to the rear of the property.

DM/19/2276: Providence Farm, Colwood Lane, Warninglid. Improvements to existing access point adjoining Colwood Lane, with proposed hardstanding area.

DM/19/2323: Buncton Barn, Buncton Lane. Retrospective application for erection of a new ancillary storage/office shed.

Burgess Hill

DM/19/0615: Real Jewellers Ltd, 198 London Road. Proposed internally illuminated wooden box sign, 3 metres in length and 1 metre in height to be positioned on the side of the building. Amended plans and additional information received to show sign reduced in size to 2.52 metres long by 0.84 metres high, together with proposed external illumination.

DM/19/2255: Co-Op, Priory Chase. Alterations to the building shop front including new aluminium double leaf automatic entrance door and removal of a single entrance at the rear of the building to be replaced with brickwork to match existing.

DM/19/2265: 4 The Ridgeway. Two storey side extension, covered front porch, loft conversion with two roof lights to the front and one to the rear, dormer to the rear with juliet balcony.

DM/19/2266: Co-Op, Priory Chase. Installation of an ATM on the front (South) elevation.

DM/19/2267: Co-Op, Priory Chase. Installation of air conditioning units and a refrigeration condenser located within the approved plant enclosure along the rear (North) elevation.

DM/19/2269: 3 Lowlands Road. Single storey rear extension. This is an application to establish whether the development is lawful. This will be a legal decision where the planning merits of the proposed use cannot be taken into account.

DM/19/2284: 52 Oak Hall Park. Single storey rear extension and internal reconfiguration.

DM/19/2297: 15 Folders Close. Conversion of existing conservatory to a garden room by the replacement of the glass roof with a ‘Supalite’ tiled roof system.

DM/19/2301: Visibility Splay West Of Kings Way, Folders Lane. Oak (0093) - Remove epicormic growth and clear around power lines. Oak limb (0092) - at 7.5 metres north with cavity- Reduce limb to below cavity. Limb at 9.5 metres east reduce back to origin. Loose bark on this branch. Ash (0094) - Re-pollard to previous pruning points.

DM/19/2303: 8 Sparrow Way. Single storey side and front extensions.

DM/19/2304: Wybunbury House, Malthouse Lane. Proposed new vehicular access and associated landscaping to amended driveway/hardstanding and closing access across boundary with Boodles.

DM/19/2305: Marle Place Park, Upper St Johns Road. Horse Chestnut (00WN) - Crown reduce height and lateral spreads by 3 metres. Lime (00WP) - Reduce low heavy limb over garden back by 3 metres, Poplar (00WR) - Crown reduce back to previous pruning points. Holm Oak (00UY - reduce tree by 4 metres. Holm Oak (00UZ) Holm Oak - Reduce Crown to match finished dimension of Holm Oak (00UY). Yew (00VD) - Remove. Hornbeam’s (00W1), (00W2), (00W3) Remove. Hawthorn (00WS) - Fell.

DM/19/2322: Cootes Veterinary Clinic, Gatehouse Lane. Oak (T6) overall crown reduction of 1-1.5m. Oak (T7) remove all lower growth on garden side back to trunk and overall crown reduction of 1-1.5m.

Cuckfield

DM/19/2257: Cedar House, 5 Bevan Bank. Variation of Condition 3 relating to planning permission DM/18/1855, replacing approved plans to allow changes to layout and position of ground swimming pool.

East Grinstead

DM/19/1941: World Of Aquatics And Fishes, 31 North En,d London Road. Proposed change of use A1 to C3 to form 2 additional apartments, single storey rear extension with two Storey side projection. Existing Dwelling on first & Second Floor to remaining under C3 use.

DM/19/2250: 18 Pavilion Way. The rear conservatory to be removed and replaced with a two storey extension (that includes a rear dormer window) and the front porch to be replaced with a larger porch enclosure. Re-submission of planning application DM/18/1245.

DM/19/2312: 4 Lowdells Drive. T1 Beech Tree - Reduce crown by up to 2.5m.

DM/19/2317: 8 Pond Way. Proposed loft conversion with dormer window to rear elevation and 2 rooflights to the front elevation. This is an application to establish whether the development is lawful. This will be a legal decision where the planning merits of the proposed use cannot be taken into account.

Hassocks

DM/19/2010: Ockley Manor, Ockley Lane. Replacement of existing working yard with tennis court and fence. (amended red line and address 17/06/2019).

DM/19/2210: 6 Farm Close. Hip to gable end loft conversion with rear dormer to create first floor.

DM/19/2254: Elton, South Bank. Side and rear extensions, replacement and new windows and doors, with internal alterations. This is an application to establish whether the development is lawful. This will be a legal decision where the planning merits of the proposed use cannot be taken into account.

DM/19/2299: Swallowfield House, Keymer Road. Goat Willow (T1) to reduce height by 1.5m.

DM/19/2306: 46 Oak Tree Drive. Construction of a single-storey garden room within the back garden of the property to provide office space. This is an application to establish whether the development is lawful. This will be a legal decision where the planning merits of the proposed use cannot be taken into account.

DM/19/2310: 3 Chancellors Park. Rear and Front extension with garage conversion including material change to front, side and rear of building.

DM/19/2330: 14 The Minnels. T1 Oak - Lift canopy by 6 metres from ground, thin by 30% and overall crown reduce by no more than 2 metres.

Haywards Heath

DM/19/2147: 51 Victoria Road. Two storey side extension and single storey rear extension.

DM/19/2176: 5 Willow Park. Oak (T31) - Crown reduction by 1.5 - 2.5 m. Crown lift by 5 metres.

DM/19/2205: Cameron House, 60A Lewes Road. Retrospective application for the erection of a new 5 bedroom house and garage rear of 60 Lewes Road. Plans show house as built, with design alterations to that previously approved under DM/16/2983.

DM/19/2247: 3A Butlers Green House, Butlers Green Road. Knock down stud wall between the kitchen and hallway.

DM/19/2249: 26 Western Road. Demolition of existing garage and the erection of a two storey side extension, two storey rear extension with rear first floor Juliette balconies. Internal alterations and roof windows to the south east (rear) elevation. Removal of existing chimney. (Amended description 26/06/2019)

DM/19/2253: 87 Farlington Avenue. Demolition of existing rear conservatory, proposed loft conversion with first floor front extension and front dormer with associated works.

DM/19/2268: 70 Lewes Road. Unknown Tree (T1) - Fell, Holly (T2) - Fell, Unknown (T3) - Fell, Fruit Tree (T4) - Fell, Fruit Tree (T5) - Fell, Fruit Tree (T6) - Fell, Holly Tree (T7) - Fell, Bush Branches - Trim to fence.

DM/19/2279: 6 Lucas Grange. Two storey side extension incorporating existing garage.

DM/19/2320: 69 Western Road. T1 Oak - Reduce height by 1.5m, reduce crown by 2m and thin by 15%.

DM/19/2332: Lyoth Cottage, Lewes Road. Remove Holly trunks to ground level. Remove Apple and Hawthorn. Remove 2 x Conifers, Silver Birch and Cherry (native replacement planting).

DM/19/2359: 61 Farlington Avenue. Holly - fell.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/19/2327: 167 Cuckfield Road, Hurstpierpoint. Two storey side extension including room in the roof with two new rear dormers. Single storey rear extension. Porch to front.

Lindfield

DM/19/2252: 35 West Common Drive. Erection of first floor front extension, single storey rear extension and single storey front extension (porch).

Lindfield Rural

DM/19/2285: Garlands, Snowdrop Lane. Demolition of existing dwelling and associated outbuildings and erection of new dwelling in the existing location of the house and nursery greenhouses.

Slaugham

DM/19/0060: Slaugham Manor, Slaugham Place. New build 8 semi detached houses with attached garages to each side elevation: Amended plans received 25th June showing additional car parking spaces, revisions to landscaping and revisions to house plans.

Turners Hill

DM/19/1976: Rashes Farm, Selsfield Road. Erection of a residential two car garage with open store and home office at first floor level.

West Hoathly

DM/19/2157: Bellows Nose, Cob Lane, Ardingly. Roof alterations, porch extension, enlargement of first floor balcony and a single storey wrap around side/rear extension.

Worth

DM/19/2287: Land To Rear Of Calluna Drive And Erica Way, Copthorne. Group of Oaks to remove epicormic growths to crown breaks and to thin by 20%.

DM/19/2311: Ballards, Hophurst Lane, Crawley Down. Demolition of existing single storey rear projections of WC’s and external store room. Proposed single storey rear extension with flat roof balcony above.