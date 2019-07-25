These Mid Sussex planning applications have been submitted to the district council

The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council between July 18 and 24.

Planning applications

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/19/2926: St Pauls Catholic College, Jane Murray Way, Burgess Hill. Erection of 160.4sqm permanent, detached, single storey, timber-framed flat roofed classroom building for D1 educational use on existing hard standing on school site. This is an application to establish whether the development is lawful. This will be a legal decision where the planning merits of the proposed use cannot be taken into account.

Ashurst Wood

DM/19/2856: The Three Crowns, 10 Hammerwood Road. Single story flat roof extension to rear of property, installation of timber framed bi-fold doors and new single door within existing external wall. Extension of existing single story lean to on front elevation and relocation of entrance within. New windows and fence.

Balcombe

DM/19/2850: Little Smeads, Haywards Heath Road. Remove existing single storey extension and construct a new two storey rear extension.

DM/19/2932: Dyffryn Teg, London Road. Proposed conversion of roof space to include 3 velux roof windows to side elevation, additional velux roof window and window to the rear elevation. Additional velux window the front elevation under Permitted Development.

Bolney

DM/19/2890: Ramatuelle, Spronketts Lane. First floor extension and single storey rear extension with balcony.

Burgess Hill

DM/19/2828: 49 Oak Hall Park. Fence with trellis to replace previous brick wall.

DM/19/2849: 12 St Johns Avenue. Single storey rear extension with garden room and rear terrace.

DM/19/2852: Land To The Rear Of 88 Folders Lane. Plots 72 and 73 to allow for addition of rear garden rooms and to alter the elevation of plot 72 to show a brick and weatherboarded elevation.

DM/19/2872: Cherry Tree Centre, Fairfield Road. T1 and T2 Damson - Reduce crown by 1m.

DM/19/2893: 149 West Street. Construction of a level-access platform and pathway leading from the rear door of the property, into the garden.

DM/19/2897: Land Opposite Mill House, Mill House, Mill Road. Demolition of existing structure and erection of a 2 bed 2 story dwelling.

DM/19/2906: 39 Burdocks Drive. Oak(T1) - Thin crown by upto 25%.

DM/19/2911: 24 Park Road. T14-T15 Cyprus - Fell. T16 Walnut -Fell. T17-T20 Cyprus - Fell. T13 Cyprus - overall crown reduction not to exceed 1 metre.

DM/19/2927: 17 Wykeham Way. Two storey extension to front, rear and side.

DM/19/2931: 66 Crescent Road. T1 Oak - crown reduce and shape by up to 2 metres and crown thin by 25%.

Cuckfield

DM/19/2763: Rose And Crown, London Road. Retrospective application for decking to front of pub.

DM/19/2868: 2 Chilton House, Whitemans Green. T1 Maple - Reduce by 2 metres. T2 Silver Birch - reduce by 2 metres.

East Grinstead

DM/19/2799: Land To The West, Saint Hill Road. Construction of bund (part retrospective).

DM/19/2835: 6 Fairlawn Crescent. Variation of condition 3 relating to planning application DM/18/5100, to allow changes to materials.

DM/19/2837: 31 North End, London Road. Prior approval for the change of use of a ground floor shop (A1) to dwellinghouses (C3) to form 2 additional one bed flats.

DM/19/2853: 68 Halsford Park Road. Erection of a single storey rear extension extending beyond the rear wall of the original house by 4.3m, to a maximum height of 3m and the height of the eaves to 3m.

DM/19/2867: The Spinney, Chapmans Lane. T1, T2, T3 and T4 Sycamores - Reduce crown (regrowth from last cut, sides and top) by 1.5M. T5 Chestnut -Thin canopy by 5%.

DM/19/2899: St Patrick, 3 Chapmans Lane. Proposed single storey front extension.

DM/19/2903: 114 Moat Road. Loft conversion and construction of a box dormer on the east pitched roof and a roof window inserted in both the south and west pitched roofs.

DM/19/2907: Derwen Lodge, Lewes Road. Proposed detached garage.

Hassocks

DM/19/2843: 57 Oak Tree Drive. Proposed porch to front.

DM/19/2875: Summerfields Nursery (Land East Of A273), London Road. Covered swimming pool, to include separate plant/chemical store, cycle shelter and associated new access point on to A273 and car parking on site.

DM/19/2877: 33 Lodge Lane. Construction of a First Floor Rear Balcony.

DM/19/2963: 8 Ewart Close. T1 Sycamore - Fell. T2, T3 and T4 Hawthorn - Reduce crown by up to 3m. T5 Hazel - Reduce 5 stems back to base.

Haywards Heath

DM/19/2606: 4 Oldfield Drive. T1 - Oak - Reduce crown to suitable growth points by 2 metres.

DM/19/2809: Ashley, 8 Birchen Lane. Double garage to front of the property.

DM/19/2814: 12 Pasture Hill Road. Proposed two storey rear/side extension.

DM/19/2886: 11 Ashenground Road. Single storey side and rear extension.

DM/19/2888: 74 Haywards Road. Proposed Loft conversion including hip to gable and new rear dormer and new rooflights This is an application to establish whether the development is lawful. This will be a legal decision where the planning merits of the proposed use cannot be taken into account.

DM/19/2909: Land Adjacent To Damascus Court, Cilicia Mews. 07F8 and 07FG- Cut back branches to achieve 3m clearance from building 07EZ, 07F1, 07F7, 07F9 and 07FA - Remove sucker growth.

DM/19/2928: 52 Haywards Road. Single storey side extension to replace existing lean to.

DM/19/2930: 42 Beech Hill. Conversion of garage to form bedroom and en-suite accommodation including raising the roof structure to provide sufficient height.

DM/19/2933: The Dolphin Leisure Centre, Pasture Hill Road. Creation of 15 parking spaces on an area of unused land using permeable surface materials and 4no. security lights on 6m posts.

DM/19/2937: Witts End, Franklands Village. T1, T2 and T8 Oak - Reduce crown by up to 3m. T3, T4, T5, T6, T7, T9 and T10 - Reduce crown by up to 3m. Remove all deadwood.

Horsted Keynes

DM/19/2922: Walters House, Freshfield Lane, Danehill. Proposed single storey rear extension.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/19/2657: 155 High Street, Hurstpierpoint. Change of use from Retail (A1) to residential (C3), including alteration to front elevation. AMENDED ADDRESS provided 23/7/19.

DM/19/2848: Dean House Cottage, Cuckfield Road, Goddards Green. Proposed detached double garage for an adapted vehicle and for storage.

Lindfield

DM/19/1000: 1 Church View Cottages, Francis Road. Proposed single storey rear extension. Amended plans received 22.07.2019 showing amended design.

DM/19/1503: 3 Dukes Road. Two storey side extension with single storey side and rear extension. (Revised plans received 18.07.2019 and 19.07.2019. Description amended 19.07.2019).

DM/19/2264: Bay Pond Cottage, 8 High Street. Remove existing shed and erect new summerhouse with integral shed.

DM/19/2752: Orchard House, Roundwood Lane. Variation of condition no 2 of application DM/17/4865, to replace approved plans to allow changes to design.

DM/19/2757: King Edward Hall, 24 High Street. Replacement of soft wood windows on rear elevation of building to match other existing/upgraded “Georgian heritage aluminium windows” that were previously given permission.

DM/19/2862: Tiptoe, Denmans Lane. Block paving driveway with new retaining wall on drive and new rock wall adjacent to roadway.

DM/19/2870: Strip Of Land Opposite 51 Finches Gardens. T1 Oak - Fell.

DM/19/2874: Little Linden, 1B Linden Grove. T1 Beech Tree - Reduce crown by 4.5m.

DM/19/2878: Hedges, 53 West Common. First floor extension over existing kitchen and new timber frame garage.

DM/19/2944: 3 Meadow Lane. Demolition of existing single storey rear extension and rear conservatory and replacement with single storey rear extension.

Lindfield Rural

DM/19/2834: Walstead Place, Scaynes Hill Road. Single storey extension and the creation of 6 car parking spaces.

DM/19/2845: Land To The East Of High Beech Lane/Land North Of Barrington Close, Barrington Close. Reserved Matters application for the approval of appearance, landscaping, layout and scale for 43 dwellings with associated works. Approval of custom build plot location. Works relating to DM.17.2271.

Slaugham

DM/19/2631: Fairfields, Warninglid Lane, Warninglid. Erection of a pair of three bedroom semi-detached houses. (Amended block and location plan received 11.07.2019).

DM/19/2750: 11 Covert Mead, Handcross. Replace existing lounge window to the rear with sliding patio doors.

DM/19/2887: All Saints Church, Horsham Road, Handcross. Two storey extension to the front of the building to incorporate stairs and lift and two storey side extension with associated external works.

Twineham

DM/19/2811: Great Wapses Farm, Hurstpierpoint Road, Henfield. Erection of 2 storey, 2 bedroom dwelling and associated landscaping.

DM/19/2864: Land Opposite The Royal Oak, Wineham Lane, Wineham. Retrospective application for change of use of land from agricultural to a mixed use of agricultural and equestrian including stables and widening of vehicular access off Wineham Lane.

West Hoathly

DM/19/2637: New Coombe Cottage, Station Road, Sharpthorne. Proposed wrap around two storey extension with new cladding to front elevation.

DM/19/2914: Meadowmeed, Balcombe Lane, Sharpthorne. Single storey extension and associated elevation alterations.

Worth

DM/19/2280: Land South West Of Courtlands, Snow Hill, Crawley Down. Retrospective application for the use of the land as car parking. Permission for the erection of a 2.2m close boarded timber fencing along the southern, western and northern site boundaries and the insertion of new security gates on the eastern and northern site boundarys.

DM/19/2719: The Royal Oak, Station Road, Crawley Down. Demolition of existing single storey extensions and detached outbuilding. Erection of three storey side and rear extension to create 8 flats (2 x 1 bedroom and 6 x 2 bedroom) and a staff flat (1 x 2 bedroom) with Juliette balconies on the front, rear and south side elevations. Associated car and cycle parking, and landscaping. Refurbishment of retained public house. Continued use of part of ground floor at public house with ancillary floor space in the basement.

DM/19/2726: Holly Cottage, Sandhill Lane, Crawley Down. Proposed two storey rear extension. Demolition of existing double garage and erection of new double detached garage with adjacent workshop. New cladding to first floor of house and gables of garage. New rendered and painted finish to house and garage. New timber driveway gates to front of property.

DM/19/2819: 7 Sandy Close, Crawley Down. Restrospective Planning permission sought for the erection of fence with trellis and alteration in ground level of garden.

DM/19/2847: 11 Rowan Walk, Crawley Down. Proposed two storey side extension, single storey front porch extension and rear single storey rear extension.

DM/19/2876: 23 Brookside, Copthorne. Raise roof over bathroom.

DM/19/2879: 3 Borers Close, Copthorne. Retrospective application for a single storey rear extension.

DM/19/2884: Fircroft, 69 Church Lane, Copthorne. Demolition of existing single storey attached outbuilding and construction of 2 storey extension on smaller footprint.

DM/19/2912: Paddock House, Sandhill Lane, Crawley Down. Detached carport.

DM/19/2917: 18 Newlands Park, Copthorne. Conversion of existing double garage and first floor extension over to provide ancillary residential accommodation. Extension of existing driveway to allow parking for 4 no. motor cars.

DM/19/2918: 3 Kiln Road, Crawley Down. Retrospective application for the demolition of existing flank garage and erection of a two storey flank extension, partially return to rear with a single storey element and new porch.