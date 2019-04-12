Three new cottages to be built in Cuckfield

Planning permission has been given for a terrace of three cottages to be built in Cuckfield.

The outline application, which includes storage sheds and a new access road on to Whiteman’s Green, received unanimous approval from Mid Sussex District Council’s planning committee A on Thursday (April 11).

The council had received seven letters supporting the application and three opposing.

While officers noted the site was within designated countryside and not contiguous with a built-up area boundary they felt the proposal ‘is not considered to conflict with the essential countryside protection and sustainability aims of these policies’.

Their report added: “It is considered that the proposal would not harm the intrinsic qualities of the countryside or the scenic and natural beauty of the High Weald AONB and that the site should be considered an appropriate location for residential development in sustainability terms.”