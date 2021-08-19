West Sussex fire stations to hold virtual open day

A demonstration as part of last year's virtual open day held by West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service

The event will be hosted on the service’s Facebook page and feature demonstrations from fire stations around the county.

Firefighters from Worthing Fire Station will be throwing open the station doors to show viewers around the station, while the crew at Bognor Regis Fire Station will demonstrate some of the capabilities of the service’s fire engines.

There will also be demonstrations organised by the retained crew based at Billingshurst, while the team at Haywards Heath Fire Station will be offering some top fire safety tips.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer Mark Andrews said: “I know our crews are really looking forward to the return of our Virtual Open Day this year, as it provides a fantastic opportunity to showcase some of the important work we carry out every day of the year. We can’t wait to share our day with you and hope you are all able to join us and get involved on the day.”