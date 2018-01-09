Raising awareness for road safety in Wivelsfield

Housebuilder CALA Homes has joined forces with Wivelsfield Primary School to raise awareness of road safety amongst pupils.

CALA has donated a ‘Be Safe Be Seen’ pack, which includes 30 high visibility vests for taking children on school outings, educational activity booklets and clip on reflective badges for all pupils to help them be seen on the journey to and from school.

Helen Smith, head teacher at Wivelsfield Primary School, said: “Road safety is such an important topic and we would like to thank CALA Homes for their kind donation. The vests will be really useful when taking classes on visits and the badges went down brilliantly with all the children. The activity booklets are a great way of getting the children engaged and thinking about potential dangers.

“The donations will help our pupils to be much more visible over the winter months, which gives parents and teachers peace of mind. It’s great that CALA Homes recognises the importance of road safety and is supporting us in this way to help keep children safe.”

Nicki Dennis, sales and marketing director for CALA Homes (South Home Counties), said: “As part of our work with local communities, we were really keen to partner with Wivelsfield Primary School, to raise awareness of road safety amongst pupils.

“According to the Department of Transport, more than 23,000 pedestrians were injured on UK roads last year; of those, a quarter were children aged under 15.

“Many of our new homes developments are located close to schools so it makes perfect sense for us to do what we can to help pupils stay safe and seen as they walk to and from school during the winter months.

