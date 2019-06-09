Royalty and pageantry for the Not Forgotten Association

You may like to let your readers know that members of the Mid Sussex branch of the Royal Sussex Regiment Association were invited to the Not Forgotten Association annual garden party which was held at Buckingham Palace on the 23rd May.

The afternoon event was attended by the Duchess of Gloucester on behalf of HM Queen, the Queen’s Body Guard of the Yeoman was on duty, plus the band of the Royal Armoured Corps.

It was the first time the Mid Sussex branch of the Royal Sussex Regiment Association had attended this event. The members of the association had served from the Normandy beaches to Northern Ireland. After the garden party, some members went on to the Union Jack Club for dinner before returning to Sussex.

The Not Forgotten Association was started in 1920 by the American soprano Miss Marta Cunningham for the comfort, cheer and entertainment of servicemen injured in the great war.

As one person said: “I don’t get out much and spend 95% of my time at home, yet thanks to the TNF, I have not been forgotten - it was one of the best days of my life.”

Robert G Piper

Worthing Road

Southwater