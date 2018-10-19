Shop staff left shaken in Billingshurst knife incident

A man armed with a knife left staff shaken up when he walked into Truffles bakery in Billingshurst this morning.

Store manager Molly Tompsett said the man had been ‘waving the knife around’ when a Truffles van driver asked him to leave the shop.

“He went out and was by the bank waving the knife around,” she said. Shop staff called police, but, said Molly, “other people had also already called them.”

Officers later tasered the man before arresting him.

Molly said the shop staff had been left ‘very shaken up’ by the incident.