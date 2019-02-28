Slaugham Manor represents a unique and majestic opportunity

Slaugham Manor is conveniently located in a rural situation at the end of a long drive on the outskirts of Slaugham. Slaugham itself is a small hamlet surrounded by beautiful countryside with an active church.

Slaugham Manor is approached over a long private drive leading from the country lanes with discreet parking to the front of the property providing two allocated spaces for each apartment and some visitor spaces. There are a number of private gardens around the manor house with some communal areas to enjoy the landscaped surroundings.

The manor has now been acquired by Martin Homes with the first phase reserved and second phase now released with following phases creating independent houses within the grounds.

Slaugham Manor is to be reconfigured into nine beautiful, sumptuous residential apartments, of various sizes, within a backdrop of mature and secluded grounds. The building will provide all the refinements you would expect from a modern 21st century home whilst retaining a profusion of desirable historical features.

The intricate architectural details of the property are to be revived, from the distinctive battlement rainwater hoppers to the striking Elizabethan style chimney stacks to the imposing stone lions which adorn the front entrance.

Combined with restored mullioned windows, a magnificent hallway and staircase and the application of marble and granite in abundance, all the plans seek to invigorate and enhance the building’s stately character.

Discreet and generous parking, a convenient passenger lift to all floors and the inclusion of individual boot rooms on the ground floor for every apartment will make ownership an effortless and pleasurable endeavour.

Each of the nine new apartments at Slaugham Manor has been thoughtfully and individually designed to maximise space whilst providing every modern convenience that characterises a contemporary home.

All incorporate generously proportioned open-plan layouts to the principal living areas, so cooking, eating and relaxing can be enjoyed in large, airy and sociable spaces. The larger apartments include en suites and dressing areas to the master bedrooms, as well as a study and utility room, built-in wardrobes and storage areas. The private boot rooms on the ground floor will provide further useful spaces for countryside living.

Designer kitchens incorporate integrated appliances, granite worktops and stylish finishes. Opulent bathrooms and en suites blend sleek, modern sanitaryware with tiled walls, underfloor heating and high quality fixtures and fittings, whilst low voltage, state-of-the-art lighting and a mixture of wooden, carpeted and tiled flooring, all combine to ensure life at Slaugham Manor will be as comfortable as it is refined.

