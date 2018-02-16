SLIDESHOW: Village Square cordoned off due to 'explosive device'

Dramatic photos show emergency services at the scene of a suspected explosive device in Southwater.

Lintot Square was taped off after police discovered a suspected explosive device near a flat in Fairbank Road.

Police cordoned off Lintot Square in Southwater

Officers were called to the property at about 9am.

Shortly after the car park was closed off and several shops and homes were evacuated.

Bomb disposal crews are in attendance and are assessing the device.

