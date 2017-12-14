‘Spacious’ new homes up for grabs in Haywards Heath

A collection of three and four bedroom homes are now available through leading housebuilder Redrow at its Penlands Green development in Haywards Heath.

Starting from £499,995, the homes are spacious, light and airy, with generous room sizes and contemporary finishes.

Help to Buy is also available on selected properties under £600,000 – meaning just a five per cent deposit is needed.

Rachael Baillie, sales director for Redrow’s South East region, said: “Penlands Green is a brilliant location for family life, with everything Haywards Heath has to offer in terms of leisure and amenities in easy reach and in close proximity to excellent transportation links.

“With the Weald, the South Downs and the Ouse Valley on residents’ doorsteps, an outdoors lifestyle is easy to pursue.

“We are proud to be delivering not only the highest quality new homes, but also making a multi-million pound complementary contribution to the already established community in the thriving town of Haywards Heath.

“At Redrow we know that delivering bricks and mortar is just one aspect of helping to foster thriving communities.”

Redrow is not only bringing new houses, but an array of community contributions to the town, equating to £2.7 million.

This includes a combined £1.5 million towards primary and secondary education and £326,000 towards leisure and community facilities.

People can register their interest by calling 01444 688484.