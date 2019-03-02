Storm Freya: Here’s what to expect as Sussex braces itself for a wild weekend

Sussex residents are preparing for a blustery weekend as Storm Freya approaches the UK.

A yellow warning for wind has been issued by the Met Office for much of the country and although Sussex is not directly in the storm’s path, it can still expect

The wet and windy weather looks set to continue in Sussex this week

to see some of the effects.

A 90 percent chance of rain is expected overnight followed by windy conditions across Sussex.

Gusts of up to 52mph are forecast, in a marked change from the unseasonably good weather of the last few days.

Particularly dangerous conditions are thought to hit coastal areas as strong winds whip up large waves.

Our county is getting off lightly compared to some parts of the UK, with some parts of Wales, Scotland and the North West experiencing winds of 70 to 90mph.

Although not foreseen to be hitting Sussex, Freya’s unpredictability has led the Met Office to warn all UK residents to keep checking the weather forecasts.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist, Jason Kelly, said: “Storm Freya undergoes rapid cyclogenesis late Saturday and early Sunday as it moves across the eastern Atlantic Ocean towards the British Isles, this means the area of low pressure will deepen quickly as it moves towards us.

“This is a developing situation and the track of Freya’s strongest winds could change over the next few days, so we are advising people to keep an eye on the latest forecast and warnings from the Met Office.

“Where winds are strongest we can expect significant disruption to travel, with damage to buildings and trees likely. It’ll be especially dangerous near coastal areas due to the wind whipping up large waves.”

