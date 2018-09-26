Sun shines as Haywards Heath unveils its River of Poppies

Months of work by community groups in Haywards Heath paid off at the weekend when an amazing River of Poppies was unveiled at Muster Green.

The project, expertly organised by Sylvia Harris, saw clubs and groups of all ages join the mammoth effort to create 10,000 handmade flowers.

Sylvia Harris, organiser of the River of Poppies project. Picture Liz Pearce

Many people also joined workshops held in the shopping centre, encouraging as many people as possible to get involved.

And volunteers also stepped out in the rain to help ‘plant’ the blooms at the weekend, ahead of a special ceremony on Sunday to mark the end of World War One.

Sylvia said she was ‘delighted’ with the results and gave thanks to ‘so many wonderful special people who made this journey with me’.

“We had a great week getting everything in with lots of helpers including Yorkshire Building Society and 1st Central on Friday, and Scouts and Girl Guides on Saturday and amazing help from Alison Chaston who stayed all day though the rain getting thoroughly soaked with me getting netting secure so Poppies do not blow away.

“Sunday went brilliantly and we even had sunshine for the ceremony.”

