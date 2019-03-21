Sussex Police and Fire Services treat autistic Lindfield residents to private 999 day

Sussex Police and Fire Service visited a group of charity homes in Lindfield for their own 999 day.

Residents of The Disabilities Trust’s houses, Hollyrood, for people with autism were visited by the services on March 12.

Some of the Holyrood residents outside the fire engine

Rachel Priestly, service manager for the charity said: “The service users have been able to access and participate in something that they would have been unable to do in the community.”

People who were in attendance talked to the police and fire crew about their jobs, asking an array of questions that had been on their minds.

They explored the inside of a police car, police van and fire engine, as well as tried on some of the uniform and equipment.

The day was an opportunity for individuals who may not have been able to attend such events in the community due to the overwhelming nature, to participate on a more personal level.

It also aimed to change perceptions of what a relationship with the police and other emergency services can be, as some of the individuals at Hollyrood associate them with negative experiences.

During the 999 Day, relationships were strengthened, and both the Trust and the emergency services were able to develop an improved awareness of the other.

Rachel added: “Thank you to the Police and Fire Service for visiting Hollyrood. The impact has been really positive.”