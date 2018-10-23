Sussex set to turn cold as chilly northerly winds dominate

Sussex is set to turn particularly chilly by the weekend as a northerly wind will pull temperatures down to single figures for both day and night.

Today and tomorrow are due to see sunny intervals and temperatures in the mid teens.

However, it is due to get gradually colder until Saturday when a northerly wind will make it feel around freezing, although it will remain sunny.

The Met Office says: “It will be noticeably colder next weekend, with frosty and perhaps icy starts.

“A cold northerly wind is expected.

“Into the following week the forecast becomes more uncertain, but it may be drier and more settled to begin the week, before a return of wet and windy weather.

“It looks to be staying generally on the cold side, with further overnight frost.”

Looking at the start of November, the Met office says: “The weather looks changeable and windy at times with bands of rain or showers, interspersed with drier, quieter spells.

“Towards the middle of the month, more changeable weather may remain dominant across the south, with some rain here at times, although with any milder spells being short-lived.”