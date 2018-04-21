Sussex takes top spot for most walked dogs in region

The RSPCA is urging animal lovers to get fit by pledging to take 10,000 steps a day to raise funds for the charity.

Data collected by pet tech company PitPat showed that on average owners in the UK walk their dogs for 57 minutes per day.

However, owners in West and East Sussex walk their dogs for longer than average with 61 minutes a day.

In Greater London owners walk their dogs for 55 minutes, and in Cambridge the figures reveal pooch lovers walk their dogs for just 41 minutes a day.

The RSPCA is challenging animal lovers who enjoy walkies too to take 10,000 steps every day in June to raise vital funds.

My Big Walkies will raise funds to help the RSPCA continue to rescue animals from heartbreaking cruelty and neglect.

Animal-lovers can sign up to the challenge walking five miles a day which, depending on speed, could be about 100 minutes per day, choosing to walk with or without their furry friends.

Dr Samantha Gaines, the RSPCA’s dog welfare expert, said: “Lots of us know how much our dogs love their walkies. Walking and playing with your dog is a great opportunity to form a strong bond with your pet as well as keeping you both fit and active, and raising money for some less fortunate furry friends.

“My Big Walkies is a big challenge - 10,000 steps is about five miles a day - so some dogs will relish the chance to get out for some extra long walks however those with less active dogs due to age or health for example have the perfect excuse to do fewer steps or leave them at home and enjoy a solo stroll.”

The figures from the RSPCA’s partner PitPat, an activity tracker for dogs, also reveal that on average Saturday is the most playful day of the week for owners and their pooches.

If you would like to get involved, sign up to My Big Walkies on the website, then set up a Justgiving page, choose your target and encourage your friends and family to sponsor you

For hints and tips and to sign up your doggy, visit mybigwalkies.rspca.org.uk.

Everyone who signs up will get £10 off a PitPat activity tracker.