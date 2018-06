Thieves stole a go-kart when they broke into an outbuilding on a farm in Horsegate Lane, Cuckfield.

As well as the 50cc single seater Honda go-kart the thieves escaped with various garden tools during the break-in on June 17.

In a separate incident, a thief tried to steal a tow bar from a Land Rover Discovery parked in a car park in Burgess Hill.

The thief was challenged by the owner while the daughter videoed the situation. Please are warning people to be aware.