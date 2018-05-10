Three more quizzed by police over care home deaths

Three more people have been questioned by police investigating the deaths of 13 people at nine care homes all run by the same company.

Police say the three have been ‘interviewed for wilful neglect’ in connection with the care homes run by Sussex Health Care which operates a string of homes in and around Horsham.

Altogether six people have now been questioned by police in connection with the incidents.

Police say a 35-year-old attended a voluntary interview on April 26 and a 48-year-old man also attended a voluntary interview on Monday April 30. Both are from West Sussex.

A 37-year-old woman from Surrey attended a voluntary interview last Thursday.

A police spokesman said: “All were interviewed under caution for wilful neglect. The investigation continues.”

Three women, all from West Sussex, have been previously questioned by police about ‘gross negligence manslaughter.’

The nine care homes at the centre of the investigation are Beech Lodge, Guildford Road, Broadbridge Heath; Beechcroft Care Centre, East Grinstead; Kingsmead Lodge, Crawley Road, Roffey; Longfield Manor, West Street, Billingshurst; Rapkyns Care Centre, Guildford Road, Broadbridge Heath; Rapkyns Nursing Home, Guildford Road, Broadbridge Heath; Woodhurst Lodge, Old Brighton Road, Pease Pottage, Crawley; The Laurels in Broadbridge Heath and Orchard Lodge in Warnham.